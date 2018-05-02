HPBOSE 10th result 2018 date and time confirmed: Himachal Pradesh students alert! check hpbose.org

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 date and time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the results for the Class 10 examinations. (Source: official website)

HPBOSE 10th results 2018 date and time: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will soon announce the results for the Class 10 examinations on its official websites – hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in. Over one lakh students had appeared for HPBOSE 10th result 2018 which were conducted from March 7 to March 20 for Class 10 while Class 12 exams started from March 6 to concluded on March 29. For HPBOSE class 12 results, a total of 98,302 students had appeared. The students will also be able to check HPBOSE 10th result 2018 on indianresults.com and examresults.net. The Himachal Pradesh Board will also release a list of top 10 students who have made it to the merit list for the academic session 2017-2018. In case the students are not able to open the official website due to heavy traffic, they should wait or open any of the partner websites mentioned above.

HPBOSE 10th result 2018 Date:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to announce HPBOSE 10th result 2018 on May 2, i.e., Wednesday. Last year, the HPBOSE Class 12 examination was held from March 3 and ended on March 28. Similarly, Class 10 examination was started from March 4 and concluded on March 17.

HPBOSE 10th result Time:

There is still no confirmation on HPBOSE 10th result time. The students are advised to check official websites – hpbose.org and hpresults.nic.in for continuous updates. Last year, 67.15 per cent students cleared the Class 10 exams.

HPBOSE 10th result websites:

How to check HPBOSE 10th result:

1. Go to the official website – hpbose.org or hpresults.nic.in.

2. Search for the link that says HPBOSE 10th result and click on it.

3. Enter details like name enrolment number and submit.

4. Your result will appear on the screen.

5. Download and take a print out for future use.

The results of Class 12 are already announced by the Himachal Board and 68,469 students had cleared the examination successfully, leading the pass percentage to 69.67. This year, 98,281 students have appeared for the board examinations.