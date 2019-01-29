HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: High School exam dates released by Himachal Pradesh board at hpbose.org; check full schedule

HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019 released!

HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: High School board examination dates released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala at hpbose.org. Students who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now. The Himachal Pradesh board along with this has also released the class 12th board examination dates on the official website. According to the release, the class 10th board exams will take place between March 7, 2019 and March 20, 2019. Whereas the class 12th exams are set to commence on March 6, 2019 and the same shall continue until March 29, 2019. Mentioned below are the examination schedule for HPBOSE students. Check them and mark your calendars accordingly.

HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule here-

March 7, 2019 – Science

March 9, 2019 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Tamil/Telugu/Punjabi

March 11, 2019 – Mathematics

March 13, 2019 – Hindi

March 15, 2019 – Social Science

March 16, 2019 – Financial literacy (not for SOS students)

March 18, 2019 – English

March 20, 2019 – Arts/Music/Home Science/ Security (NSQF) / Retail / Information technology/ Travel and Tourism/ Physical education / Media and Entertainment

Candidates can also check the class 12th board examination dates here. It is important for them to note that the class 12th board exam will start at 9 AM for regular and SOS will be 2 PM. The question paper and answer book will be distributed to them 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper.

HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule for class 12 here-

March 6, 2019– English

March 7, 2019 – Public Administration

March 8, 2019 – Political Science

March 9, 2019 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu

March 11, 2019 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion

March 12, 2019 – Chemistry / Hindi

March 13, 2019 – Psychology

March 14, 2019 – Economics

March 15, 2019 – Philosophy

March 16, 2019 – Physics/Accountancy/ History

March 18, 2019 – Geography

March 19, 2019 – Mathematics

March 20, 2019 – Human ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)

March 22, 2019 – Physical education / Yoga

March 23, 2019 – Computer Science

March 25, 2019 – Sanskrit

March 26, 2019 – Automobiles/Healthcare/Retail/ Agriculture/ Healthcare / ITES/security/Retail/Agriculture/ Travel &Tourism/ Telecom

March 27, 2019 – Sociology

March 28, 2019 – Dance/ Fine arts

March 29, 2019 – Financial literacy

