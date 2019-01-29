HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: High School exam dates released by Himachal Pradesh board at hpbose.org; check full schedule

HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019 released for High School students at hpbose.org by Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala. mark your calendars now.
HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: High School board examination dates released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala at hpbose.org. Students who are registered to appear for the same can visit the official website of the board now. The Himachal Pradesh board along with this has also released the class 12th board examination dates on the official website. According to the release, the class 10th board exams will take place between March 7, 2019 and March 20, 2019. Whereas the class 12th exams are set to commence on March 6, 2019 and the same shall continue until March 29, 2019. Mentioned below are the examination schedule for HPBOSE students. Check them and mark your calendars accordingly.
HPBOSE 10th class date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule here-
March 7, 2019 – Science
March 9, 2019 – Sanskrit/Urdu/Tamil/Telugu/Punjabi
March 11, 2019 – Mathematics
March 13, 2019 – Hindi
March 15, 2019 – Social Science
March 16, 2019 – Financial literacy (not for SOS students)
March 18, 2019 – English
March 20, 2019 – Arts/Music/Home Science/ Security (NSQF) / Retail / Information technology/ Travel and Tourism/ Physical education / Media and Entertainment
Candidates can also check the class 12th board examination dates here. It is important for them to note that the class 12th board exam will start at 9 AM for regular and SOS will be 2 PM. The question paper and answer book will be distributed to them 15 minutes prior to the commencement of the paper.
HPBOSE 12th date sheet 2019: Check the full examination schedule for class 12 here-
March 6, 2019– English
March 7, 2019 – Public Administration
March 8, 2019 – Political Science
March 9, 2019 – Biology / business studies / french / urdu
March 11, 2019 – Music/ Hindustani instrumental percussion
March 12, 2019 – Chemistry / Hindi
March 13, 2019 – Psychology
March 14, 2019 – Economics
March 15, 2019 – Philosophy
March 16, 2019 – Physics/Accountancy/ History
March 18, 2019 – Geography
March 19, 2019 – Mathematics
March 20, 2019 – Human ecology & Family Science (H.Sc)
March 22, 2019 – Physical education / Yoga
March 23, 2019 – Computer Science
March 25, 2019 – Sanskrit
March 26, 2019 – Automobiles/Healthcare/Retail/ Agriculture/ Healthcare / ITES/security/Retail/Agriculture/ Travel &Tourism/ Telecom
March 27, 2019 – Sociology
March 28, 2019 – Dance/ Fine arts
March 29, 2019 – Financial literacy
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the board examination dates for class 10th and 12th at cbse.nic.in. Along with this the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also released the board examination dates for Indian School Certificate (ISC) or class 12th and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or class 10th.
