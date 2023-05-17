scorecardresearch
HP to provide 1% interest loans for poor students’ higher education, says CM Sukhu

This programme includes covering their educational expenses, providing travel allowances, granting a monthly allowance of Rs 4000, and extending financial assistance for the construction of their homes.

A scheme aiming to provide loans to poor children for pursuing higher education at an interest rate of 1% would be introduced soon, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister, Himachal Pradesh, said. In addition to that, orphan children have been embraced as children of the state, and the initiation of the Mukhyamantri Sukhashray Yojana has taken place, according to an official statement. 

“This programme includes various provisions such as covering their educational expenses, providing travel allowances once a year, granting a monthly allowance of Rs 4000, and extending financial assistance for the construction of their own homes”, CM stated.

Highlighting the state government’s awareness of rural area challenges, the CM emphasised their commitment to implement a scheme aimed at bolstering the rural economy in the near future. Furthermore, he announced the fulfillment of the initial promise by reinstating the old pension scheme during the first cabinet meeting, benefiting approximately 1.36 lakh NPS employees, the statement mentioned.

In addition, the CM stated that the state government is actively working towards fulfilling other guarantees outlined in their election manifesto. As part of the first phase, the government will provide Rs 1500 per month under the Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi to around 2.31 lakh women, the statement added.

With inputs from ANI.

Stock Market