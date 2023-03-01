HP govt aims to strengthen education system in next 10 yrs, CM Shimla

Himachal Pradesh government intends to revamp the state’s education system within the next decade, according to an official statement. The upcoming budget for 2023-24, which will be presented in March, includes provisions to reinforce this objective, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chief minister, Himachal Pradesh announced.



During the first session of the Sukhu government, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will convene for 18 sittings from March 14 to April 6, the statement said. The chief minister stated that the state government’s main focus is to ensure quality education for students, and in the budget, special attention will be given to education to transform Himachal Pradesh into a modern state, as per the statement.



Furthermore, the government aims to introduce new courses and provide modern education so that students take up subjects according to their interests, Sukhu said. Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools would be opened in the state to provide modern facilities to students. The teachers will also be trained with professional courses in order to provide the best education to the students, he added.

The schools situated in the hill state are set to undergo a significant transformation, with the incorporation of smart classrooms and a blend of in-person and online teaching approaches. In addition, the schools will feature digital amenities such as a library and office, and admission will be available via both online and offline channels, the minister said.

He announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to Chhota Shimla school for upgrading it into a smart school and added that changes will be implemented within two months. He also announced Rs 2 lakh for students who presented the cultural program.