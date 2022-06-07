HP government approves drone policy, aims to empower students with job opportunities

The Himachal Pradesh government has approved the drone policy to ensure future readiness of students and to empower them to access job opportunities embedded in the drone sector, an official spokesman said on Monday. The state cabinet in its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has given its consent to Himachal Pradesh Drone Policy, 2022 which envisions creating a holistic drone ecosystem built upon the foundation of Governance And Reforms Using Drones (GARUD), he added.

The policy aims to harness digital sky opportunities through institutional linkages with the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, HP Industrial Investment Policy, HP Start-up/Innovation Scheme and National Skill Qualification Framework. The state government has also decided to create 60 new posts in the industries department for checking illegal mining, he added.

In addition, the cabinet has decided to create 12 posts of mining inspectors, 24 posts of assistant mining inspectors and 24 posts of mining guards in the industries department for checking illegal mining in the state, the spokesman added.

Further, the cabinet gave its approval for Himachal Pradesh Logistics Policy-2022 which envisages creating an efficient and sophisticated logistics ecosystem to support state’s industrial growth by strengthening institutional support through inter-departmental coordination in planning implementation and monitoring of policies and measures affecting logistics industry.

It also aims at strengthening the logistics infrastructures of the state by promoting investment from the private sector to develop Inland Container Depot, Common Facility Centers, Integrated Cold Chain, Logistics Parks, Truck Terminals, Air Cargo Facilities, Quality Testing Labs and Integrated Cold Chain, he added.

The cabinet also gave its consent for creating and filling up of 16 posts of different categories for newly approved Government College at Nohradhar in Sirmaur district.

With inputs from PTI.