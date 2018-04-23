HP BOSE Class 12 result 2018: Himachal Pradesh Board to declare exam scores on hpbose.org, know when and how to download

HP BOSE Class 12 result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HP BOSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 2018 examinations on the official website hpbose.org.

HP BOSE Class 12 result 2018: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HP BOSE) is likely to declare the results of Class 12 2018 examinations on the official website hpbose.org. The scores will be announced on Tuesday evening, i.e., April 24 on the website. The board will probably declare the results by 7 pm tomorrow, as per the report. The students who have appeared for the exam will be able to check their results once it is out on the website. While the results for class 10 will also be released on the website later.

HPBOSE had conducted the Class 12 exams were held from March 6 to 29, 2018, while the results for the Class 10 examination were held from March 7 to 20, 2018. Himachal Pradesh Board has made all the necessary arrangements before declaring the HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2018 from board’s headquarters in Dharmashala. Therefore, the candidates should keep all the required details ready for the easy access to the results. The candidates who have appeared for the same, are advised to keep a close tab on the website. More details about the same are as follows:

Name of the board: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HP BOSE)

Name of the exam: Class 12th 2018 examinations

Official website: hpbose.org

HP BOSE Class 12 result 2018: How to download

Step 1) Go to the official website – hpbose.org

Step 2) On the home page, click on the link that says, “Class 12 results 2018”

Step 3) Enter your roll number and other details as required in the given fields

Step 4) Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5) Check and download your result

Step 6) Take printout for future use

Note:

• Once the results are out, the student register on the website which will help them in getting their result directly on their mobile or through email.

• To view exam results via SMS, candidates need to follow following method:

Type HP12ROLLNUMBER – and send it to 56263.

• It is important for the students to download the PDF file of the result and to keep some print out copies of the scorecards for future references

• The board will not issue the original mark sheets of HPBOSE Class 12 Results 2018 immediately after the official declaration.

All the best!