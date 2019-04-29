HPBOSE class 10 result 2019: HP Board class 10th result released; how and where to check

Updated: April 29, 2019 3:51:20 PM

HPBOSE class 10 result 2019: The HPBOSE or Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the class 10 result. Over one lakh students participated in class 10 examination in 2019. The exam was held from March 7 to 20, 2019. 

HPBOSE class 10 result 2019: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday released the HP Board Class 10th result. The result was published on the official website of the board i.e. hpbose.org. The result can also be seen on examresults.net.

More than one lakh students had appeared in the HP Board Class 10th examination this year. The exam was conducted on March 7, 2019, and concluded on March 20, 2019.

List of Toppers:-

This year, the boys have outshined girls in topper list.

(1) Atharv Thakur:- Atharv Thakur of Geetanjali Public School, Ghalol (Dhaneta) has scored 98.71 percent marks securing the top position.

A total of three students have scored the second position.

(2) Paras of Saraswati Vidya Mandir High school, Marhi has scored 95.57 percent. Similarly, Dhruv Sharma of S Vidya Mandir High school, Namhol and Ridhi Sharma of Anglo Sanskrit Model Senior Secondary school, Mandi have scored 98.87 percent respectively.

(3) Kompal Zinta:- Kompal Zinta of Glory International School, Rohroo has scored 98.43 percentage and ranked second.

Know how to check HPBOSE class 10 result online:-

(1) To check the results online, the student needs to visit the official website of the board at hpbose.org. The result can also be a check on examresults.net

(2) After visiting the website, click on ‘results’ button.

(3) A new page will appear, where you will see the link of class 10 results. Click the link.

(4) A candidate has to enter their roll number, name, mobile number, email address and stream and click submit.

(5) Finally, the results will be displayed on the screen.

(6) Take a hard copy (print out) of the result for the future reference.

Know how to check HPBOSE class 10 result through SMS:-

The students can get access to HP BOSE class 10 results through SMS also. For this, the student needs to type: HP10ROLLNUMBER and send it to 56263.

In 2018, the HP BOSE class 10 result was released on May 3 and the total pass percentage was 66.15 per cent.

The HP BOSE class 12th result 2019 was declared on April 22, 2019. More than 95,000 students had appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 62.1.

