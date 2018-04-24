HP BOSE +2 result 2018 announced at hpbose.org; check pass percentage, toppers list

HPBOSE result 2018: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared results for HP Board Class 12 exams 2018 on the official website hpbose.org

HPBOSE result 2018: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared results for HP Board Class 12 exams 2018 on the official website hpbose.org. This year, as many as 98281 students had appeared for the exam, out of which 68,469 students managed to clear the papers. Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal came out with flying colours and have topped the exam. The overall pass percentage this year stood at 69.67 percent. The HPBOSE had conducted HP Board Class 12 examination 2018 between March 6 to March 29 this year. The students can check their result on other websites such as examresults.net, and indiaresults.com as well, in case the official website fails to respond. Check out this year’s topper and the passing percentage of students this year:

• Total number of students appeared: 98281

• Total students cleared passed: 68,469

• Overall pass percentage: 69.67%

• Number of Students with First Division: 46531

• Number of Students with Second Division: 18337

• Number of Students with Third Division: 3563

HP BOSE result 2018: Name of the Toppers

• Sahil Katna and Vikrant Rewal topped HP Board Class 12th exams 2018

• Arts stream: Akshma Thakur of Hamirpur district topped with 95.8% marks

• Commerce stream: Aajkal Arora of Sarahan in Sirmour district topped by 96.6% marks

• Science stream: Sahil Kattna of Hamirpur district topped by scoring 98% marks

HP BOSE result 2018: How to download

In case you appeared for the exam and were eagerly waiting for the result, follow the steps below to download your scores:

Step 1) Go to the official website – hpbose.org

Step 2) On the home page, click on the link that says, “Class 12 results 2018”

Step 3) Enter your roll number and other details as required in the given fields

Step 4) Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5) Check and download your result

Step 6) Take printout for future use

HP BOSE result 2018: Full list of websites

1. hpbose.org

2. examresults.net

3. indiaresults.com.