How will learning to code in local languages ​​change the education ecosystem in India

By Mridul Ranjan Sahu

When it comes to education in vernacular languages, UNESCO has emphasised the relevance of vernacular medium schools in a variety of ways. Students, particularly children, value their mother tongue psychologically. It aids in the development of perspective since language and cognition are intimately connected, and it is impossible to think without knowing how to communicate. The socio-cultural importance of vernacular language cannot be overstated. Because it is simpler for a child to understand a lesson in his or her mother tongue, using it as a teaching medium improves cognitive ability. As a result, learning progresses more quickly.

Additionally, taking the example of China, their initiative to prioritise their native language for education shows the strength of a nation towards its development. In a vast country like that of China or our subcontinent, India, education in the native or local language is beneficial to reach the masses and also shows inclusivity and diversity.

Let’s understand the importance of vernacular languages in education

Since English is the major language of instruction for almost every e-learning platform, many students from tier II and III cities are left out of this educational revolution. Because language and learning are intertwined, each of us deserves access to all relevant information in the language of our choice. Most Indians can speak and understand English, but when it comes to learning, regional languages provide outstanding conceptual clarity. In order to deliver high-quality technology training to children, students, and professionals who choose native languages as a learning medium, ed-tech platforms that cater to this demographic must include supplementary regional language learning content.

Importance of coding and specifically in vernacular languages

Coding is undoubtedly one of the most important skills to learn for current and future generations. Programming helps young students develop problem-solving skills, such as the ability to solve an issue in a rational as well as creative manner.

Coding is similar to telling a tale in that it always has a defined beginning, a progressive middle, and a definitive end. It is its own language, in which each letter of the alphabet has a unique formula. This thought process has also been shown to help children with other elements of their education, such as creativity and cognitive skills. Kids will develop their skills and learn from their mistakes by experimenting. Coding is the new math and English because coding will extend our knowledge and help us understand various techniques through which we can come up with solutions. In today’s day and age, coding is very important and to be able to reach the masses with this concept and knowledge, it is vital to provide it in vernacular languages. Reading, writing, and communicating in English is a privilege, and to reach more people in India, it’s important to include vernacular languages. Reaching these masses would mean a higher rate of literacy and creating an impact through accessible education.

Today, people have completely turned to online learning, allowing them to keep up with the technologically dominant society. They’re gravitating toward online platforms that offer a wide selection of in-depth training on hot topics and emerging technologies like Python, web development, and artificial intelligence, which are otherwise unavailable. Now, these can also be found in local and vernacular languages to make them accessible for different groups of people.

Learners will be able to recognise and educate themselves with in-demand abilities thanks to the vernacular touch. This may not only aid in the moulding of knowledge dynamics, but also in the upliftment of India through accessible education.

The author is co-founder, CuriousJr.

