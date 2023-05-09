How UPES School of Law has revamped legal education with a dash of technology, global partnerships

UPES School of Law, Dehradun claims that it has ranked 21st out of 3,000 law schools in India according to national institutional ranking. The university has also introduced a five-year LL.B (Honours) in Disruptive Technologies Law programme, making it the first institution in India to offer such a course, Abhishek Sinha, associate dean, UPES School of Law, told FE Education. The programme aims to provide a comprehensive legal framework for emerging technologies such as metaverse, blockchain, drone laws, robotics, cybersecurity, data privacy, over-the-top (OTT) -related laws, smart cities, or autonomous vehicles. “As these technologies continue to grow, their legal implications remain uncertain, making it crucial for future lawyers to understand their impact and ensure responsible use,” Sinha said.

UPES claims that it offers distinctive law programmes and specialisations including corporate law, IPR dispute resolution, constitutional law and criminal law, “These specialisations set UPES apart from traditional law schools,” Sinha stated. Additionally, the institute claims to have strong industry connections including a roster of professors, top managing partners, retired judges, and general counsels who teach the entire semester and course. “Around 50% of the sessions of such new-age courses are delivered by industry partners which help in building the base with an in-depth understanding of concepts and their implications,” he said.

The UPES School of Law offers five-year integrated programmes in BA LL.B, B.Com LL.B, and BBA LL.B, a one-year LLM programme and PhD programmes. It claims to have enrolled approximately 2800 students till date, while it enrols approximately 500 new students every new academic year. The institute offers several scholarships, including the ‘Shakti Scholarship Programme’ for female students covering up to 30% of tuition fees, merit-based scholarships for male students based on class 12 results, a domicile scholarship of 30% for Uttarakhand residents, and an Alumni scholarship initiative for graduates (2018 onwards), Sinha explained.

Further, the UPES School of Law has collaborated with various colleges and universities worldwide to offer students chances to expand their legal knowledge and experience national and international legal systems. “We have collaborations with law firms and universities globally to give our students opportunities to broaden their understanding of law and gain exposure to national and international legal systems. By joining hands with institutes like The University of Law in the United Kingdom (UK), the University Canada West, and UE in Germany, UPES School of Law has been offering a tuition-free semester abroad to its students,” Sinha explained.

