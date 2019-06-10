How Toyota Institute has become a model for skilling workforce

During their morning assembly, students shout at the top of their voice. In the future, this will help them effectively communicate with others in a noisy car factory. They also parade in an orderly fashion. In the future, this will help them be more efficient at workplace. These are the 190-odd students, all boys, at the Toyota Technical Training Institute (TTTI), established by Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) in 2007 within the premises of company\u2019s manufacturing plant at Bidadi, near Bangalore. The TTTI offers a three-year programme that aims at holistic development of knowledge, skills, body and attitude. The curriculum comprises of basic subjects, recreational activities, and training on automobile assembly, automobile paint, automobile weld and mechatronics. Students are also given practical training by applying the renowned Toyota Production System (TPS) to the various manufacturing processes at the Toyota plant. No fees A unique thing about the TTTI is that students don\u2019t have to pay any fees. They are chosen from amongst underprivileged families in the region, and must have successfully passed 10th standard exam with 50% marks, in maths and science. For final admission, they have to pass a written test. \u201cWe take 64 students per batch,\u201d says V Wiseline Sigamani, deputy general manager, Toyota Learning & Development India. The first batch started in 2007 and passed in 2010. \u201cAt any point of time, we have about 190 students on the campus.\u201d Students study the usual ITI curriculum during these three years, \u201cplus we have added industry requirements and picked up best practices from Japan,\u201d Sigamani adds. At the end of training, they earn national apprenticeship certificate that is accepted for all government jobs, and also valued globally. In addition, they earn a Toyota certificate and a Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) certificate. JIM vs TTTI In 2017, Japan\u2019s ministry of economy, trade and industry announced that four JIMs will be opened in India. Now operational, these are the Maruti Suzuki JIM (Mehsana, Gujarat); Daikin Japanese Institute of Manufacturing Excellence (Neemrana, Rajasthan); Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Center (Chennai, Tamil Nadu); and the TTTI, already in operation since 2007, was also selected as a JIM. Placements Interestingly, Sigamani says, when the 2007 batch passed out in 2010, each student had 3-4 jobs in hand, and the trend has been maintained. What has helped is that Toyota invites its suppliers and other associates to the campus. \u201cBut students don\u2019t have to sign any bond,\u201d he adds. \u201cThis word of mouth (of getting secure jobs) has helped us attract a lot of students over time. In fact, this year, we received 6,000 applications for 64 seats.\u201d As of now, 45% students who have passed from the TTTI are working within the TKM ecosystem at the plant, and 55% are with company\u2019s suppliers. While there are jobs at the dealer and servicing levels as well, Sigamani says not many have taken these. \u201cIt\u2019s my job to help students get the best salaries, and salaries at dealer level are not as good as at company\/supplier level.\u201d As far as language skills are concerned, students learn English, Hindi and try to become better in their local language. \u201cWe also used to teach them Japanese, but now it is taught on a case-to-case basis.\u201d The training is intense. There are two semesters of six months each, and students are allowed to go home one week per semester. \u201cHowever, if parents wish to visit, we offer them rooms in a dormitory where they can stay for a day or two.\u201d Because both boarding and lodging are free of cost for the entire duration of three years, Sigamani says they have to ensure only the eligible get in. \u201cWe carry out two kinds of checks on the final 64 students we select each year. One, we hire an external agency to check on any criminal or police records. The second check is usually done by our staff, who visit the families to ensure they are, indeed, from underprivileged background,\u201d he adds. Girl students Next batch onwards, the TTTI will start accepting girl students. \u201cTo begin with, it will be a day course. We will provide girl students, from poor families, free education, breakfast, lunch and evening tea. We will also offer them daily free transport. This day course will be both for girls and boys, and will increase number of students per batch to 120 from the current 64.\u201d The TTTI, Sigamani adds, has trained, and successfully placed, over 540 students since the first batch passed out in 2010.