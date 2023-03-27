How to start NEET preparation after 10th Board Examination

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue a career in medical science. Through NEET scores students can take admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BYNS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, BVSc & AH, and nursing courses.
Every year around 16 lakh students register themselves for NEET for a few thousand seats in renowned Medical Colleges across the country. Hence, NEET is considered one of the most challenging exams that students have to face right after their school days.
The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), after the annual board exams for 12th grade.
Here are the tips and ways experts at Praadis Education suggest to start preparing for NEET.
Just after 10th board exams, students aiming medical must opt for science in grade 11, which is a very crucial year in a student’s life. The concepts taught in 11th lay the groundwork for 12th grade and plays even greater role for the competitive exam. Experts at Praadis Education understand the importance of 11th grade and its importance for scoring well in NEET and 12th Boards.
The NEET curriculum is the NCERT syllabus for grades 11th and 12th combined. So, if one is committed to be an established Doctor, one must start early to have a better chance and more time in hand for smooth, stress-free preparation. Praadis Education has presented some valuable tips to students who are looking to get started with their NEET preparation after completing their board exams.
- Take a Happy Healthy Break: Yes, taking a break once your board examination is over is important for your mental health, understanding the fact that coming two years will be filled of hard work, give yourself some time out, go to your relatives, a family trip may be helpful in preparing the child and family. The coming two years will demand sincerity and dedication and for a full focused mind, mental relaxation is what you will need. Plan a vacation, indulge in your favourite hobby, take a 15-day break.
- Plan a study schedule: Once you are back happy and mentally ready, plan your schedule. More than knowledge, NEET preparation is a test of your dedication and consistency. This is what Praadis Education helps you out with, with its regular Live classes and weekly tests, it binds students to stick to the plan, the timetable is designed understanding the strengths and weakness of the student. It is imperative to say that the candidates aspiring to make it to the medical college need to have a well-planned study schedule. A study schedule or timetable helps understand the course of action for the day. Study schedules need not be rigid, if you feel like doing something else other than your scheduled work then go ahead with it. Remember, if you’re not fully dedicated to your work, you might not get the desired result and it would be simply a waste of time.
- Do a SWOT analysis to understand about yourself: The NEET syllabus is super vast and it’s perfectly acceptable if you’re not the master of all the subjects or topics. You should always take smart approach towards your goals. SWOT analysis helps you understand your strength, weakness, threat and opportunity. Supposedly, you are good in Biology you know you can use it as your strength and score maximum marks in that part.
- Gather study material for NEET: Getting your concept ready from NCERT books is the best way to build your foundation for NEET preparation. Since the competition is with millions of others you don’t wish to lose even a single mark as it makes a lot of difference.
- Take help of expert teachers from coaching institutes: No doubt, the school is the best place to begin your preparation but the truth being it’s not enough, one requires coaching as they help students with study notes, planning, tests, regular revisions and make them aware of where they stand in the actual competition. Class 11th is the time to start your coaching for NEET preparation. A good coaching institute like Praadis Education with learned and experienced faculty will help you understand difficult concepts in a simple easy way. With regular topic-wise tests and weekly combined tests they ensure you’re able to solve different types of questions within a limited time frame.
- Stay consistent with your approach: During NEET preparation, not giving up is what matters, and it is the most challenging part of preparation. To stay motivated and consistent is everything. Remember your goals will never be achieved if you quit. Keep going, success comes to those who work for it.