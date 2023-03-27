How to start NEET preparation after 10th Board Examination

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is pre-medical entrance test for students who wish to pursue a career in medical science. Through NEET scores students can take admission in MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BYNS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS, BVSc & AH, and nursing courses.

Every year around 16 lakh students register themselves for NEET for a few thousand seats in renowned Medical Colleges across the country. Hence, NEET is considered one of the most challenging exams that students have to face right after their school days.

The exam is conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA), after the annual board exams for 12th grade.

Here are the tips and ways to start preparing for NEET.

Just after 10th board exams, students aiming medical must opt for science in grade 11, which is a very crucial year in a student's life. The concepts taught in 11th lay the groundwork for 12th grade and plays even greater role for the competitive exam.

The NEET curriculum is the NCERT syllabus for grades 11th and 12th combined. So, if one is committed to be an established Doctor, one must start early to have a better chance and more time in hand for smooth, stress-free preparation.