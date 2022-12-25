How to start a career as Finance Content Creator in seven easy steps

By Ayush Shukla

A few years ago, if we were made to believe that a person behind a camera is giving finance advise, we would have laughed it off! But today, the same has become a real job for many. There has been a boom in creation of finance based content. Content creators have become the preferred way of advertising for brands across the spectrum.

But is content creation just about recording videos? Not really, it is way more than that. It is a research based role and requires one to go just beyond recording – it involves extremely long hours of hard work, research and involves a huge array of skillsets. An influencer wears many hats to produce the most relevant creative pieces of work.

With financial literacy becoming a problem, these content creators have proved to be a boom. The growing internet penetration has helped creators grow in both metro as well as non-metro cities. Today, being a finfluencer can be considered as a full time job and can be taken up as a career option.

But without any formal education, how does one start creating content?

1. Before starting out as a finance creator you should have knowledge in finance. In case you do not, consider doing courses in finance, such as Chartered Accountancy (CA), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), among others. Study intensely about various aspects, be it taxes, insurance, corporate finance.

2. Get comfortable with camera, understand the basics of lighting, shooting, editing. Understand basic concepts of cinematography.

3. Start practicing writing scripts. Understand the kind of scripts working in the industry, different types of hooks which catches the attention of users.

4. Your content should be able to break down complex topics into small digestible pieces for the audience. Being a finance creator it’s very very important.

5. Be creative with your content. Your presentation style matters a lot, finance being a very complex topic, people would only be interested if you make it fun. So be creative with your presentation style.

6. Make sure you verify your content. Do not put out anything which is factually wrong or misleading. Get it doubled check by a professional.

7. It’s very important that after your content is live, you are open to feedback and questions. Reply to the questions your audience is asking. Being a finance creator if you don’t solve money questions that people have, they start losing trust in you. So make sure you do not miss out on this

Content creation is here to stay. Be it any genre, carve your niche, do your research and know your audience – and in this way one can explore the space while tapping into the power of internet. India is leading the content creation spectrum and I believe the best is yet to come. It will be exciting to see what the next generation of creators bring to the table. The future is always in motion and we are here for it!

The author of this article is creator, founder, Finnet Media. Views expressed are personal.