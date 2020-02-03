How to join ISRO’s Young Scientists Programme

The Young Scientist Programme was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation last year.

ISRO has begun the registration process for the second session of its ambitious Young Scientist Programme from today. The Young Scientist Programme was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation last year. The programme imparts space science knowledge to the young crop of school-going students and kindles their interest in space science from early in their career. Under the programme, a small group of brightest kids will be handpicked from across the country for a two-week residential programme at select ISRO centres.

All Students who have passed 8th standard and currently enrolled in class 9th are eligible to apply for the scheme. The competition for the programme seems to be pretty stiff as only three students will be picked from every state/UT. Five additional seats have also been reserved for OCI students under the scheme. Registrations for the Young Scientist Programme begins from February 3rd and will end on February 24th.

The chosen few will be selected based on their class 8th academic performance along with their co-curricular activities. Students studying in far-flung rural areas of the country will be given an additional preference over their urban counterparts.

Rigorous training will ensue at the ISRO centres including lab sessions, space lectures coupled with talks given by eminent scientists of the country. The two-week session will be held during the summer break in May( May 11-May 20) to keep the school schedule unaffected.

Four ISRO centres for this year’s programme have been selected which include Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Shillong and Thiruvananthapuram. All the facilities at the ISRO centres including food, lodging, course material will be provided by the space agency. Selected students will also be able to avail the train fare to reach their nearest ISRO centres.