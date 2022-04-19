How to handle low scores in school: Pro tips

By Neetin Agrawal,

Student life is correlated with exam scores at large. Marks are the most discussed aspect of academic life. Students work hard to perform well in examinations. While some stay consistent with their performances, some others struggle with the same.

In every classroom, there are some students who find it hard to perform well in exams. They feel demotivated and struggle throughout the learning process.

Every problem has a solution. Similarly, there is a solution for low scores as well. Here are some pro tips on ways to handle low scores in school. Read on.

Communication with Teachers

Accepting the existence of the problem is the first step towards tackling low scores.To begin with, students should communicate the roadblocks to teachers and highlight the problems. . This one step towards clear communication will not only help break the ice, but will also boost students’ confidence in class.

Talk to Peers

Every classroom has two sets of students. One, who are quick learners and two, who struggle to keep up with the pace of learning. Students who struggle with studies should engage in academic discussions with their peers in the classroom, This will result in healthy discussions and the transmission of knowledge seamlessly. Seek help, only then will solutions arrive.

Online Doubt Resolution

There is still a way out for introvert students who feel reluctant to communicate with teachers and peers. Such students can make the best use of online doubt resolution apps like Toppr Answr. The platform’s Ask an Expert feature helps the students connect with an expert in a minute and receive verified solutions.Students will become confident and clear with concepts once theirdoubts are resolved.

Healthy Group Studies

There’s a major misconception around group studies being unproductive chaotic sessions. Group studies, in fact, is an effective and productive learning activity if done the right way. It can help resolve challenges in studies. Students can help each other to make the learning and revision process more interactive and engaging. Exchange of ideas between students is indeed beneficial.

Repeat, Revise, Retain

Here is a foolproof strategy to score well in exams – repeat, revise and retain. Students should repeatedly learn topics that they are less confident about. Go through them as many times as possible. Students will realize an ehnanced grasping ability with every cycle of repetition.

After mastering a concept, they should revise it adequately. Finally, students should practice ample mock tests and previous years’ question papers to ensure that they retain the learning for a long time.

Accept your Uniqueness

Just because a student got low scores doesn’t mean they are academically inferior to their peers. They should understand that every student has their own capabilities. After accepting this fact, students should put in more efforts in the subjects they lag in. Timely focus on their weaker aspects will strengthen their hold over the subject. Moreover, such students might just start enjoying the process of learning.

Learning roadblocks are common. But it is important to tackle them smartly as they tend to affect motivation levels in students. Parents too, must guide their children to take low scores in good spirit and tackle them with positivity.

Implement these strategies to bid adieu to low scores and say hello to happy learning!



(The author is Senior Vice President, Toppr. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)