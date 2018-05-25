How to check CBSE Class 12th Results even when you have no internet

CBSE Class 12th Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will release the Class 12 exam results on Saturday.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced that it will release the Class 12 exam results on Saturday. "CBSE Class 12 results for Academic Session 2017-18 to be declared on May 26," School Education Secretary Anil Swarup said in a tweet. The exams for class 12, originally scheduled to be held between March 3 and April 13, were extended to April 25 when students were made to give a re-test for Economics paper after the Board came to know it was leaked. Candidates can check their Class 12 result on Google and Microsoft. Candidates can check the result offline via Microsoft's SMS Organizer.

The Bill Gates founded company took to Twitter and tweeted: “Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline.”

How to check Class 12 results on Microsoft’s SMS Organizer:

Step 1: Look out for the notification from SMS Organizer to register for CBSE results. (Download SMS Organizer for Android if you don’t have it installed on your smartphone.

Step 2: Click on the notification and fill your details like your roll number, school code, and date of birth to complete registration.

Step 3: On result day, watch out for the notification for your result and click to see your scorecard! You don’t have to do anything since you’ve already pre-registered with SMS Organizer.

More than 28 lakh students of class 10 and 12 had appeared for their board exams this year. A total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examination, while for class 12, about 11,86,306 candidates have registered for the examination. The exams for class 10 were conducted across the nation at 4,453 centres and 78 centres outside India.

Similarly, for class 12, the exams were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad. To ensure trouble-free examinations that are taking place throughout the country, the board made appropriate arrangements along with state authorities and local police.