How to become a graphic designer

By Ridhi Kapoor

Graphic designers, also known as visual storytellers, are communication designers. In simpler terms, they craft visual stories to convey messages, ideas, or concepts to potential customers. They combine visuals, typography, and even videos to communicate a brand’s message. The field of graphic design has undergone significant transformation in recent years. Designers are now more focused on user-centric approaches, creating intuitive designs that provide visually captivating experiences.

There has been a substantial shift from print to digital within the realm of graphic design. The emergence of NFTs and the metaverse has provided new avenues for graphic designers to express their creativity openly and have ownership over their art.

To create compelling visual stories, it is crucial to understand the principles and fundamentals of design. Acquiring knowledge in fundamentals of design will enable you to construct layouts, effectively utilize the typography, and compose visually engaging images with fundamentals of designs such as visual hierarchy, balance, rhythm, and more.

With these steps, you can start your career in graphics Designing

Obtain a Formal Education

India’s art and design sector is growing rapidly, offering numerous options to consider before applying to a design school. Begin your journey towards becoming a skilled designer by applying to a design school. While graphic design is predominantly practical rather than theoretical, one might question the necessity of joining a college when everything can be learned online nowadays. However, the exposure and experience gained through a design school are incomparable to online training. Working on team projects, engaging in assignments that may evolve into innovative ideas or passion projects, and gaining comprehensive insights into building a portfolio are precious opportunities. Your choice of design school should not solely depend on its popularity but on the specific course you wish to pursue and the college that offers the practical and theoretical knowledge you desire to attain from design education.

Develop a Design Portfolio

As a designer, it is essential to curate an impressive design portfolio that showcases your skills and abilities. A strong portfolio should include your best work, demonstrating your talent and capability to potential clients and employers. Ideally, a great portfolio should comprise of approximately five to seven pieces of work, each showcasing a fresh and captivating idea. It can be a blend of passion projects and client assignments. Each idea should be determined and effectively communicate your message to the audience with finesse.

Explore and Develop Your Designing Skills

When embarking on a career in graphic design, ensure that you invest in a sketchbook, a laptop, and a quality camera. As you progress, consider investing in a graphic or pen tablet. Make it a habit to sketch daily, as it will greatly aid you in designing concepts and illustrations for your projects. While owning a professional camera is not necessary, you can start capturing stories using your phone camera. This will help you develop design concepts, find inspiration in real-life contexts, and become an empathetic designer. Regularly recording and capturing people will enable you to create user-centric visual stories. Lastly, ensure that you have software such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premier Pro, and InDesign installed on your laptop, and familiarise yourself with their functionalities to become an efficient designer.

Invest in Quality Design Books

Investing in quality design books is highly beneficial when beginning a career in graphic design. Every designer should continuously learn and expand their skills, and these books offer insights from industry experts. There are a wide variety of graphic design books available in the market such as Thinking with Type by Elon Lypton, Making and Breaking the Grids by Disenar Con y Sin Reticula, Interaction of colour by Josef Albers etc. These are some of the book examples you can invest in, to begin with your design career which will help you with creating effective layouts, and understanding the concepts of colours and choosing the right colour palette for your designs.

Career Opportunities

With the transition from print to digital, graphic design has opened up vast opportunities for contemporary designers. You can begin your career by working in an ad agency where you get to design advertisements, social media templates or in a publishing house where you build creative illustrations for narrating stories. With the right skills and knowledge, you can also pursue various career paths as a Graphic Designer, such as:

NFT Artist Logo designer/Brand Identity Designer Typography and Font Designer Illustrator

In conclusion, becoming a graphic designer requires a combination of knowledge, skill, and creativity. By understanding the principles of design, enrolling yourself in a design school, building a strong portfolio, investing in essential tools, expanding your knowledge through design books, and exploring the diverse career opportunities available, you can embark on a fulfilling journey in graphic design. Express your unique artistic voice, and make a lasting impact through captivating visual storytelling. The world awaits your creative vision and the transformative power of graphic design.

The author is foundation facilitator, The Design Village (TDV).