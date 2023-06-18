How to achieve peak performance in judiciary exams

By Raghunandan Malik

Judicial services is one of the most coveted professions in the field of law. A career in judicial services begets great respect and great responsibility. The Provincial Civil Service Judicial Examination, commonly known as PCS-J in the legal fraternity, is unlike any other competitive exam. The State Public Service Commission, or the High Court in some states, conducts this only after the number of vacant seats in the lower judiciary is notified by the High Court. This is what makes it unique. Unlike most other competitive exams, there is no fixed number of seats or a regular cycle of examinations. Therefore, the preparation for the same is trickier. It requires a clear understanding of the pattern and syllabus.

Deciphering the fundamentals of the examination can help legal professionals stay ahead of the curve. Here’s how one can achieve peak performance in judiciary exams:

1. The Early Bird Advantage: There is no set timeline for the announcement of the judicial services examination. So, it can be a tad bit confusing to zero in on a preparation timeline. Therefore, it is advisable to begin early. To get a head start in the competition, law professionals can begin preparing for the Judicial Services Examination while still in law school. If the aspirants are confident about their interest in judicial services, then embarking upon this journey at an early stage gives them the time to prune and perfect their approach.

2. The Pattern of the Exam: Competitive exams may seem like herculean tasks, but if you break them into steps, you can chalk out a sound strategy to succeed. The Judicial Services Exams are held in three stages. These are the preliminary examination, the main examination, and the personal interview. The preliminary test is an objective, multiple-choice question-based test for screening the candidates. The main examination is a subjective test. The score of this exam is added to the final merit list. The final exam is the personal interview. This last stage assesses candidates not just on their knowledge but also on their confidence, spontaneity, wit, and presence of mind. Watch mock interviews and try to prepare holistically beyond just the books.

3. Shortlist the target states: Step one of the preparations is defining the target arena. Each state in India has its own examination pattern and a different prescribed syllabus. Identifying the states that a candidate wishes to appear for in the examination can narrow down their syllabi. This will help them focus their strategy on specific states. This, in turn, augments their chances of clearing the examination.

4. Analyse the syllabus: Work Hard and Smart. The strategy to win is to analyse the scope of the syllabus, especially through the previous years’ papers. Often, law professionals leave this task until the end of their preparation. This is not a smart move. Understanding ‘what to expect in the examination can help one study with a refined approach. An in-depth knowledge of the previous year’s questions can help aspirants scout important topics while studying. This can make a difference in how they score in the final examination.

5. Bare acts are your biggest bet: Bare acts are a repository for a particular act. It is the exact text of a particular enactment as it was passed by the legislature, without any other explanations to the sections apart from what the parliament or the state legislature has made. Acts are the framework of the law. Every question in the examination, be it an MCQ or a long answer question, traces its roots back to the bare acts. Good command over bare acts can help candidates mention sections, references, and more from these acts to enrich the subjective answers.

6. Stay updated: The field of law is ever-changing, especially now that we have entered new realms of AI, IPR, international law, etc. Almost all state examinations have dedicated sections on general awareness. Thus, it is essential to stay abreast of current affairs.

7. Language is key to cracking the exam: English and vernacular languages are important for the Judicial Services Examination. Candidates often tend to overlook the language papers. This can be disastrous for them. Impeccable command of language can help one score much-needed marks. Practice translation and ensure that you are able to assess your performance. Make it a habit to read newspapers in both English and vernacular languages.

8. Revision Notes: The onset of the examination can unnerve a lot of candidates. In times such as these, it is advisable to have a revision notebook at hand. Instead of pouring through thousands of pages, a revision notebook can help you revise better. Make smart reference notes with bullet points, pictorial representation, graphics, among others. to help you retain information for better recall.

-Nothing beats preparing the good old way. Revise a lot. Take multiple mock tests. This not only helps the candidates assess their growth but also ensures that they familiarise themselves with the duration of the examination. Multiple revisions and mock tests are key to knowledge retention.

Peak performance in Judicial Services Examinations requires hard work and consistent practice. There is a pattern to this rigorous competition, with the right schedule, mentor, and attention to detail, a candidate can excel in these examinations.

The author is director, EBC Learning.