How technology is brewing the education sector?

Educators are learning new technologies to help students with better learning outcomes.

By Janardan Tiwari,

Coronavirus pandemic has transformed the world that we know. The last 2 years have seen a radical change in every sphere including business, travel, trade, hospitality, etc. Likewise, Education sector has also been heavily impacted by the spread of the virus. Schools, colleges, Universities and other coaching institutes have been forced to shut down because of the danger of the spread of the deadly virus. With social distance being the need of the hour, the restriction on physical access during these tough times increased, students did not necessarily distance themselves from the process of learning. With more than 35 million learners in higher education alone the impact on learning was massive.

With Online Learning and technology supporting work from home, we were significantly able to reduce this impact and carry out the process of learning efficiently, to a great extent. More than 70% of the learning universe today have already adopted technology for teaching, learning and other administration purposes. Educators are learning new technologies to help students with better learning outcomes.

Educational Technology is the need of the hour. A shift has been seen here and from being a predominantly physical medium, education is emerging as a stable remote learning option. Now, in the age of computers and smartphones, the pace of delivering knowledge is high-speed, learning can be imparted anytime anywhere.

Here are the top three technology innovations that are causing major changes in education.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

AI is one of the hottest things in the world that we live in. AI is being used in schools and colleges to automate key activities such as grading of subjects, providing feedback on areas that need improvement and personalized learning among students, especially those with special needs. AI can also streamline multiple administrative assignments to allow teachers the time and freedom required to provide understanding and adaptability. As the students of today will become the workforce of tomorrow where AI is the reality, it’s important that our educational system expose students to and use the technology. Artificial intelligence tools make global classrooms available at your doorsteps. Education is becoming more robust thanks to artificial intelligence, and soon they will be able to respond to a plethora of learning methodologies. The Education Industry has been somewhat slow to adapt artificial intelligence and machine learning but the changes are starting to show as we speak and will for sure continue to be more promising in the near future.

Cloud computing

Cloud computing technology brings educators and learners together on one unified platform. Educational institutions need not buy, own, and maintain their own servers and data centres. Rather, they can leverage cloud computing solutions to avail computation power, databases management, storage, and other commonly used services when required. This Helps in creating Strong virtual classroom environments and extensive cost saving for both learners and providers. Besides accessibility and cost savings, cloud computing also serves the benefit via VPN for ensuring data security. This means that the learning content can be easily transferred to the students without compromising its integrity and parallelly, learners can protect their privacy by using VPN for cloud-based learning applications. The schools, colleges, and universities can handle an increasing number of students enabling them to scale up the learning applications and experiences both quickly and easily. With cloud-based applications, the requirements of hardware resources are also minimal. These applications are mostly URL based and can operate seamlessly on internet browsers, both on desktops and mobile devices. The benefits of cloud computing for the education bodies are immense. Whether it is a university, school or a coaching institute, everyone in the industry is experiencing the positive impact of the cloud and things are going to get bigger and better in the future.

Virtual Reality technology

Virtual reality, or VR, is relatively new in the education sector. That being said, an increasing number of schools and colleges are adopting the technology. VR allows students to experience places from across the universe without ever having to leave the classroom. Imagine students being able to explore The Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy while they sit at their desks. This is how virtual reality education empowers today’s students. With VR, students can learn via interacting in 3D. Given the accelerating growth of VR within the education sector, and increasingly positive feedbacks from both teachers and students, we wouldn’t be surprised if VR gets integrated onto the course curriculum of schools and colleges at some point in the near future. VR has the ability to inspire, encourage creative thinking and hence offer memorable educational experiences.

(The author is CEO & Founder, DataTrained. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the Financial Express Online.)