How tech impacts teacher self-reflection?

By Abhishek Kumar

Picture a university offering a course in advanced robotics. Of course, there would be scores of other universities offering the same course in robotics. Now imagine all the aforementioned varsities collaborating to formulate a single unified course on advanced robotics and making it digitally accessible at zero cost. This is the rise of revolutionary education technology. Through state-of-the-art, cutting edge e-learning platforms that rely on disruptive technological innovations such as AI and ML, the education industry is witnessing a tremendous paradigm shift. A transformation so expansive and ubiquitous, it may forever change the way we perceive knowledge systems and pedagogy.

One of the primary stakeholders in the educational structure besides students, of course, is the teachers. Introducing complex subject courses to students, making them graspable, testing and evaluating them while also being responsible for their holistic development; the role of a teacher is no walk in the park. Their job is no longer restricted to diffusing knowledge and conducting tests and parent-teacher meetings. With the changing social formation and the advancements in science and technology, the role of education, and especially that of the teachers, has undergone a tremendous transformation as well.

Keeping up with fast times

The teachers of today need to simultaneously diversify and demarcate their methods of instruction using data-driven teaching processes. They also need to attend to the various conditional and personal predicaments of the pupils and fill the various conditional and societal chinks in the student’s armour. Add to that the responsibility of prepping them up for the dynamic 21st-century living order. Modern-day pedagogy must streamline and readapt itself if it has to keep up with the current fast-paced, metamorphosing age of technological disruption.

Evolution is the name of the game

Technology, the driving force behind the countless reconstructions and re-envisioning of all modern social avenues has, sure enough, etched its evolutionary mark on the pedagogical paradigm as well. Learning has undergone a sea change. Teachers are no longer restricted to the part of knowledge enforcers and students are no longer the passive receptacles of the didactic transmission. Schools are no longer buildings moulded out of brick cement and mortar and classes are no longer the stereotypical settings of a four-walled 2-D space consisting of black-boarded pointers and white-chalked memories.

The possibilities are endless

With unprecedented advancements in technological innovation and scientific know-how, the education sector has literally become a playground of equal participation and mutual coordination. Through a synergized interloping of resources and labour, school learning has become a vista of vast promise and intelligent cooperation. Through a personalized approach that is centred on first-hand experience and practical application, teachers can deliver even the most complex of subject matters in a lucid fashion. The students, as a result, benefit remarkably.

The enchantment

The newly emergent edtech platforms have massively empowered both teachers as well as the students. Teachers today can improve upon their subsisting intellectual and academic faculties through the path-breaking innovations proffered through these new-age learning tools. They can also address an indefinitely greater number of students through the online visual and audio mediums, without being bound by the constraints of a conventional classroom.

All that is needed is a computer and an internet connection. Even a single elementary level online lesson can implore and enrich countless young learners, many of them bereft of basic privileges. Edtech can go a long way in helping these youthful and deserving minds from remote and backward areas of the country, that have no or very little access to the basic constitutional right to education.

Dare to dream and dream to dare

Edtech also makes learning a smoothened process where teachers can utilise highly interactive and relatable audio-visual motifs. Thus, teaching becomes a more efficient and effective system, which calls upon the engagement quotient of various technological models and innovations. Online learning is a contemporary realization of the age-old Socratic vision, i.e., the triumph of practical experiential-based learning over the unidimensional and didactic theory-based learning.

By inculcating AI and other revolutionary tech innovations within the pedagogical system, the teacher can teach more and the student too can learn more in an engaging and enjoyable manner. Edtech has admittedly great potential in transforming the learning landscape in India. The government’s digital India initiative and the consequential growth in technology and infrastructure hold endless possibilities of hope and betterment in providing optimised education and growth opportunities to every Indian. After all, technology, in essence, is built to enhance the current scope of things while complimenting the physical world in its pursuit of the ideal.

(The author is regional director, ONVU Learning, ONVU Technologies. Views expressed are personal.)