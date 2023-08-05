scorecardresearch
How SaaS and Machine Learning career counseling benefits students, schools and educators

SaaS and ML based career counselling platforms can benefit students, schools, and educators in a number of ways. Here are some specific benefits of SaaS and ML based career counselling platforms for all three.

Written by Guest
By Prateek Bhargava

A SaaS and Machine Learning (ML) based career counselling platform presents an innovative and promising solution for students, schools, and educators. By leveraging ML algorithms, such a platform can provide personalized and data-driven career guidance to students, taking into account their individual strengths, interests, emotional quotient, personality and aptitudes. This ensures that students receive tailored recommendations that align with their unique profiles, increasing the likelihood of making informed career decisions.

In addition to providing personalized advice, SaaS and ML based career counselling platforms can also help students to develop the skills and profile they need to succeed in their chosen careers. These platforms offer a variety of resources, such as virtual career simulations, corporate experiences, online courses, webinars, and networking opportunities.

Students:

Personalized advice and guidance

Development of skills needed for success

Increased awareness of different career options

Improved decision-making skills

Explore virtual career simulations & internships

Schools:

Improved tracking of student progress

Identification of areas where students need additional support

Development of programs that are tailored to the needs of students

Educators:

Improved ability to assess student interests, aptitudes, personality and skills

Increased efficiency in providing career counselling

Enhanced knowledge of different career options

Detailed roadmap planning for students

The future of SaaS and ML based career counselling platforms is very promising. As technology continues to evolve, these platforms will become even more sophisticated and effective. They will be able to provide students with even more personalized advice and guidance, and they will be able to help students to develop the skills they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

The author is founder and CEO of Mindler. Views are personal.

05-08-2023

