How new-age tech courses and careers are redefining the future of jobs

By Sumanth Palepu

New-age careers like cloud reliability engineer, Artificicial Intelligence (AI) architect, malware analyst, digital transformation specialists and many others have taken the job market by storm. These choices have been fuelled by tech courses like Data Science, DevOps, Cloud Computing, AI and and Machine Learning, Cybersecurity resulting in a huge demand for online certifications from ed-tech platforms who have collaborated with distinguished educational institutions. But is this change here to stay and what is its impact? Let’s explore.

The current scenario

The online education market is expected to touch Rs 360 billion by 2024, up from Rs 39 billion, according to a recent report by data firm ‘Research and Markets.’ With a futuristic approach, DevOps as a system encompasses everything from organization to culture, processes, and tools and its adoption is growing rapidly. As per a forecast by IDC, DevOps software market is set to reach $6.6 billion in 2022, compared to $2.9 billion in 2017. Similarly, Cloud Computing and Data security are also growing in relevance with increasing internet penetration and focus on digitisation, fostering better job opportunities and roles for individuals in this domain. Recent studies and research are a testimony to this increasing relevance, where, as per a report by IDC the public cloud services market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2020-2025.

Customized tech courses driving special skills and learnings

With metaverse on the horizon, our digitized world will explode further with sectors like healthcare, finance, education and manufacturing increasingly hiring experts from these tech fields. To fill this market gap, there are number of special degrees and certifications that are helping students and professionals to quickly upskill and develop industry-ready portfolios. For instance, GUS Edology and IBM’s recently launched customised courses equip students and professionals with industry-relevant and futuristic skills like problem solving, computational thinking, systems thinking, deciphering predictive analysis for mapping consumer trends and behavior, design thinking, ability to make decisions and more.

Impact and trends: Why tech courses are the new cool

They fit well in remote working and hybrid styles while ensuring a collaborative, analytical mindset which is aligned towards problem-solving.

Ensure constant learning, unlearning, and relearning.

Some of these careers are the first step towards the metaverse universe.

Possibility of new careers and more job opportunities is very high.

What’s driving the demand for tech courses?

While these advanced career options will open new doors for learners, there still exists a huge gap in the industry where there is acute shortage of skilled professional vis-à-vis the job opportunities. Aresearch by AWS suggests that approximately 3.9 billion digital skill trainings will be required between 2020 to 2025 to fulfill the skill demand in the industry. Moreover, with the Indian Government’s futuristic approach to achieve 50% GER in higher education by 2030, it’s critical to upskill professionals from varied spheres, beyond traditional academics or degrees. Edology being at the forefront of this, understands this critical factor. Therefore, our focus is to provide unique solutions to learners with a variety of skill-based curriculums to bridge this skill gap.

In technology, lifelong learning is critical to beat any unforeseen challenge and these courses are designed to address this point. This is also why many organizations within India and overseas are batting for constant learning and upskilling of their workforce as they know technology is the ‘what’s next’ factor of our future.

The author is business head, GUS Edology.

Read also: eLearning – Future of professional training and skilling in life sciences sector