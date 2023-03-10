How management programmes in India are focussed on creating women business leaders

Women have natural strengths in terms of personality traits which are essential for leadership positions, according to a 2021 survey conducted by the Pew Research Center Social and Demographic Trends. The survey found that women tend to exhibit greater honesty, empathy, and innovation as leaders. At least one woman founder or co-founder is leading 18 percent of startups in India, as per the report published by Nasscom in collaboration with Zinnov in 2022 .

Moreover, it is believed that management programmes provide women with more than just technical skills to navigate through complex business environments. It also offers opportunities to improve their soft skills, such as communication, teamwork, and emotional intelligence. ”MBA courses in India are playing a pivotal role in fostering the women leaders of tomorrow. With an increasing number of women opting for business education, MBA programmes in the country are offering a platform for them to acquire essential skills, create strong networks, and garner the confidence and knowledge needed to succeed in leadership roles” Radhika Shrivastava, executive director, Fortune Institute of International Business(FIIB), said.

Furthermore, as per industry experts management courses empower women as it provides them with greater flexibility in selection of specialised subjects. “Additionally, a significant number of women who pursue management degrees are now preferring to venture into entrepreneurship, and as a result, B schools are incorporating more entrepreneurship development courses into their curriculum,” Devi Archana, assistant professor, Jaipuria Institute of Management.

Gender parity is yet another issue which has been faced by women for a long time. With time, the situation has improved gradually. As a result, nowadays, more women are pursuing management education, “Today FIIB faculty is over 50% women, and the leadership team is two-third women. The student strength also boasts a 50:50 ration in terms of gender balance while half the professional staff is women,” Srivastava further added.