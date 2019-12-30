How management education will change in 2020

In 2020 and beyond, entrepreneurial thinking, adaptive leadership styles, and being highly resilient are the qualities that need to be honed by the B-schools in their students.

By Vidhu Gaur

The traditional MBA pedagogy has been disrupted by technology. Massive open online courses (MOOCs) are now common in both B-schools and corporate development programmes. In 2020 and beyond, e-learning will be the go-to choice. According to ‘E-Learning: Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)’, the global e-learning market can grow from $176.12 billion in 2017 to $398.15 billion by 2026. This tech shift has led to MBA courses turning advanced, specialised and progressive.

According to Oxford Economics, the anticipated skill sets of the future are: digital skills, agile thinking skills, interpersonal & communication skills, and global operating skills. The paradigm of workforce is also changing.

According to PwC, 37% are worried about automation, the internet of things and industry 4.0. At the same time, alternative workforce is getting mainstream. Managers are supposed to lead a team with a diverse mix of people through ‘unified communication’, considering and tackling the issues of inclusion, fairness, trust. Deloitte notes in a report: “For organisations that want to grow and access critical skills, managing alternative forms of employment is critical.”

Here comes the importance of ‘leadership’. While organisations are restructuring ‘the purpose of corporations’, which now sparingly serves shareholders’ interests, business leaders are required to be laser-focused in their principles. To be an impactful leader, Gartner recommends the following: Promote open dialogue to create a more collegial and informal work environment, focus on upskilling employees to improve perceptions of co-worker quality, and tailor digital business training to build capacity and digital dexterity.

At this outset, one thing is certain: Management education is as dynamic as business. While the digital transformation is both a challenge and an opportunity for an organisation, business leaders of tomorrow need to have the synergy of both technical and soft skills. In 2020 and beyond, entrepreneurial thinking, adaptive leadership styles, and being highly resilient are the qualities that need to be honed by the B-schools in their students. In other words, embracing technology with ethics at heart is the future.

The author is assistant professor, Business Communication Area, MDI Gurgaon