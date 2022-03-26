How is technology assisting students in studying abroad

The AI-driven platforms provide impartial advice, content, and application assistance to students about not only various course and university options, but also which options will suit them the best given their interests.

By Piyush Kumar

Technology has proved to be a boon for almost every industry today. It has streamlined processes, saved time and money, and aided in efficiently utilizing resources. Especially during pandemic times, technology was at the crux of all business decisions and helped students continue their education and learning. Technology paved the way for international education through virtual fairs and online counselling events when travelling was not possible. It helped provide detailed information to students and choose the right institution amidst the changing visa rules and admission processes.

Digital Assistance

Technology has opened doors for students who cannot travel abroad to avail world-class education. Earlier only a fraction of the population had access to global education, whereas others were left out inadvertently due to financial, medical, and other academic reasons. However, technology benefited students, irrespective of their economic backgrounds, in exploring new avenues of global education through digital learning mediums. It also helped international education service providers by seamlessly shifting their assistance services online via virtual counselling and virtual education fairs. Students from any part of the world could directly connect with institution representatives and industry experts and clarify their doubts.

AI and ML-Driven Platforms

The pandemic has given birth to several AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) operated platforms, which have assisted students in making informed decisions about studying abroad. These AI-driven platforms provide impartial advice, content, and application assistance to students about not only various course and university options, but also which options will suit them the best given their interests. To facilitate students aspiring international education, IDP launched mobile applications for students, loaded with features to provide helpful tips and suggestions and provide personalized course recommendations based on their interest. These apps tailored the most relevant advice and recommendations as per students’ goals. Features available on this app allowed students to save and shortlist universities, institutions, and courses and compare them considering different parameters. It is also powered by the real-time feature that helps students get updates on their applications process and avail offer in-principal with just a few clicks.

Post Admission Assistance

Technology not only assisted students in the initial phase of admission, but it also provided post-admission assistance, which includes education loans, assistance with visa and financing, forex transfer and remittances, accommodation, travel, and on-ground assistance. Cultural events and cross-cultural practices are vital for an incoming international student. These online platforms provide such services through an end-to-end online service that guides students until they reach the institution.

Ultimately, the overall shift to the virtual world fuelled by advanced technology has expanded study options and information guides for students and made international education accessible for all. Despite the crisis, they can see and explore new opportunities as global education spans both in-person (with safety measures) and virtual options. However, the counselling institutions with creative thinking, innovative technology, and new ways of cultivating cultural interactions invest in significant resources to enhance students’ experience and make it worthwhile.

The author is regional director, South Asia, IDP Education.