How Institute of Design JKLU has redefined design as a course

Technologies such as virtual reality, 3D printing, IoT and personalisation have led to institutes create new course structure for design.

From clothes to cars, every product goes through several steps of design before finally being launched in the market. And with digital’s role expanding design is no longer about artwork, instead it is a combination of data, communication, psychological and physiological aspects of a consumer and brands. Based on this finding, institutes have started to roll out advance courses in the field of design. “Usually design is related to fashion design, graphic design and several other domains. Though all the fields are important, we need somebody to convert design thinking to solve problems. And that can be done by figuring out design courses that are modern and meant for contemporary requirements,” A Balasubranium, director, Institute of Design – JK Lakshmipat University (JKLU), Jaipur,told FinancialExpress Online.

The design institute which started in 2018, claims to have grown in the number of students in its third year to 49 from 23. In the next academic session which begins from July end 2022, the institute expects 120 students to join the foundation programme and has already received 200 applications for early admissions.

According to a joint industry report on the future of creative jobs by KPMG, Pearl Academy, FICCI and FDCI, technologies such as virtual reality, 3D printing, IoT and personalisation are prompting designers to rethink leveraging user-centric data for better product development. Case in point, design as a category exists across sectors. As per market research firm Statista, the semiconductor design market in India was forecasted to grow to $33.1 billion by 2020. Yet another area of design, as per Statista, the revenue from engineering research and design including services is estimated to grow to $42 billion dollars in FY22 from $22 billion in FY18.

Currently, it has courses in three distinct disciplines namely product design, interaction design, and interdisciplinary design.“Under product design the focus has shifted from making pretty objects which people buy and leave at their home to a combination of people, culture, and society. Such as these days social issues are solved using design, for example, rollable tanks to provide drinking water,” Balasubramanium, added.

The university claims that the interdisciplinary course trains students to become generalists rather than specialists. As per the institute, the course focuses on how efficiently students can work on a variety of projects and with different people starting from managers, techies to artisans at ease and comes up with new ideas to create sustainable designs in terms of packaging, campaign, among others Similarly, it claims that the interaction design encourages design students far from being just pixel pushers. It teaches students about developing the design of interaction between devices and people with devices like internet-of-things (IoT).

According to Balasubramanium the new communication design discipline has moved beyond creating banner or poster design as these are available as templates through applications like Canva. “We want to create employment for designers as every year lakh of designer graduates, and very few get the job. Therefore, we want to have a sustainable kind of programs,”he explained.

