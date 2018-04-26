How IIIT-Hyderabad is expanding Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning programmes for techies

The institute also announced that its”ongoing partnership with TalentSprint is now ready for scale-up. (Website)

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) today announced expansion of its programme offered in association with TalentSprint in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) for technology professionals. IIIT-H said the first cycle of its Foundations of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) conducted by its Machine Learning Lab in partnership with TalentSprint has been a success and the first cohort of 400 software professionals from 127 tech companies will graduate next month.

The institute also announced that its”ongoing partnership with TalentSprint is now ready for scale-up. “The executive education programme is being expanded to multiple cities to create 10,000 certified AI/ML professionals over the next four years,” it said.

IIIT-H, Director, P J Narayanan, said “AI/ML is a deep and disruptive technology and we are making it accessible and digestible to industry professionals from diverse technology backgrounds. We have decided to roll out this executive programme on AI and Machine Learning on a much larger scale in partnership with TalentSprint.”

TalentSprint managing director and CEO, Santanu Paul said “AI/ML technologies are rewriting the entire narrative of the software industry. Even globally, there is a huge expertise gap. The scale-up we are announcing today will make it the largest executive education initiative in the field of AI/ML.”