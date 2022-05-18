How gamification is making online learning experiential

Once upon time it was said that learning can be fun, today, indeed it is. Ed-tech platforms in the last one year appeared to utilised the concept of ‘gamification’ in an effort to make learning fun. Gamification refers to incorporating elements to the non-gaming environment such as online learning. “Gamification aspects such as collaborative problem solving, point-based reward system, achievement badges and narrative (a student’s learning journey in a story format) help learners enhance their outcomes while enjoying their learnings for a longer time,” CB Arun Kumar, academic director, EDGE by Pearl Academy, told FE Education.

According to the ‘Online Education Market in India 2022-2026′ report, by market research firm Research and Markets, the inclusion of gamification will drive learners’ engagement level leading to the sizable demand in the online education market. The report further revealed that India’s online education market is expected to grow by $2.28 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.50% during the forecasted period. “Constant online learning could become monotonous and boring. Gamification elements such as coins as reward are used throughout learners’ journey. The coins earned by the learners can be further used to buy new courses, ensuring increased learners’ retention on the platform,” Anil Nagar, co-founder, Adda247 said. The ed-tech platform, a government job test-preparatory platform claimed that of its monthly revenue, which is about Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000, 50% is repeat transactions which are through the coins earned.

Moreover, ed-tech firm upGrad claimed that during the first wave of the pandemic, it had doubled its registered learner base to one million in 10 months (by January 2021) and had set a target of the two million mark in the next 18 month. The company claimed to have achieved its targets within the first eight months. Further, Arjun Mohan, CEO India, upGrad claimed 47% of its user base have been retained through gamification.

Along with leaderboards, achievement badges, gamification also encourages peer-t0-peer discussion rewarding while making problem solving interesting. Ed-techs such as Prodigy education which helps students learn mathematics through game-based learning, claims to use Massive Multiplayer Online Role-Playing Games (MMORPGs), where a single or a group of students together solve problems. “With the help of gamified content, the students could identify their strengths and weaknesses while working on developing their key skills,” Mahalakshmi Satish, India director, Prodigy Education, said. The company claims to follow business to business (B2B) model by partnering with schools. As per the firm, it has partnered with over 500 schools and 70,000 students are enrolled on the platform.

