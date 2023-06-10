How fluency in English can boost your career.

By Ritu Rahul Rathod

English is the primary language for communication and success in almost every field in India.

Whether you want to grow professionally, study abroad or just connect with people around the globe, especially in English-speaking countries, investing in improving your fluency in English can prove invaluable

Globalisation encourages indigenous companies to think beyond their borders. Nowadays, people do not mind taking up challenging and fruitful overseas assignments and job opportunities. Since English is spoken in most countries, language no longer restricts people from settling abroad. The English language connects millions across the globe. The number of non-native speakers in English is much larger than that of native speakers, which proves its popularity worldwide.

Today, English is the internationally accepted language for communication. One of the most significant advantages of being fluent in English is that it opens up a whole new vista of job opportunities. Most international companies require their employees to communicate fluently in English as it is the language of trade and commerce. Being able to communicate effectively in English can make you a valuable asset to any company that operates globally and can lead to more opportunities for advancement and higher pay packages.

English for a Dream Career

English is a key tool in career success and has become a critical component of one’s employable skills. Once your goal is clear, you can customise your approach to learning English to meet your objectives. Whether you want to grab a dream job, become an entrepreneur, or go abroad for higher studies, you must have a good command over the English language. Being a universal language, it helps you communicate with others confidently. It also gives you an edge over your competitors and helps you spread your wings professionally.

Importance of English In Various Fields

English is an essential tool of communication and learning in various professions—including IT, Finance, Law, Education, Healthcare, Hospitality and Tourism, Marketing and Business Management, among many others.

Information Technology: The IT industry demands individuals to be familiar with the basic IT terminologies, such as hardware, software, Internet artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT and so on.

Finance: To understand bills, invoices, balance sheets, profit and loss statements, company rules and regulations and new compliances of the world, you have to know the language



Law, Public Safety: Laws on public safety, and security regulations worldwide, are released mostly in English



Education and Training: English, as the common language, is indispensable if you wish to join the teaching fraternity and educate and train students in any corner of the world. This will help you reach out to the maximum number of students and make them understand you easily



Healthcare: Professionals in the health services communicate mostly in English with other doctors, technicians, medical representatives—as also patients to communicate with them about their health conditions. Most textbooks and research papers in the medical sciences are universally written in English, too.

Hospitality and Tourism: One major issue that tourists face while travelling is communicating in a local language, especially in a country like India with widely disparate dialects spoken in its different regions. English may be a common bond, helping you resolve communication bottlenecks without too much trouble



Marketing: English is the most common language used for different marketing media—such as the Internet, newspapers, or social platforms. To market your products or services, you must use the language efficiently to reach out to potential customers



Business Management: Business administration is the management of companies of all sizes. It involves supervising all aspects of business operations of an enterprise that deal with vendors, logistics partners and multiple clients. It is important to be conversant with a good amount of English management jargon for you to run your business operations smoothly

Knowing Standard English

Indian English differs from one region to another. One may wonder if American English is correct or British English, or which Indian accent is near-correct. In the initial days of globalisation, British English was considered ‘standard’. Over the years, because of the clout of American businesses worldwide, American English has now become the standard—especially for technology companies.

Final Words

It is essential to learn the English language since it is widely spoken the world over, especially in today’s age of Science and Technology and the ubiquitous Internet. It is one of the primary mediums of communication and the key resource to get employed in most multinational companies. So, to advance your career and broaden your horizons, you should consider improving your English proficiency. A good command over English can also provide you personal benefits like better cross-cultural communication.

The author is founder of Moonlight Musings. Views are personal.

