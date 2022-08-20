How educational institutes can create an effective and increasingly efficient work model, the no-code way

By Vivek Goel

For educational institutes to align with digital transformation, they need to do two things:

Give creativity a lot of space at the primary and higher education levels

Encourage and guide students to be creative with technology

However, students who have an aptitude for engineering or coding are typically encouraged to leverage technology in creative ways. We can challenge this convention with No-Code, a technology that makes it possible for students who are not technically inclined to create custom applications regardless of their field of interest.

Due to a lack of technical expertise, students are no longer forced to restrain their creative impulses, and no-code has played a major role in this development. They can maximise the benefits of their educational qualification and training by exploring entrepreneurial options, which previously was a daunting task.

No-code in the context of education

No-code tools enable non-programmers to build a variety of apps using straightforward drag-and-drop user interfaces. They lighten the load on technical staff, freeing them up to concentrate on creating more intricate applications. Organizations can dramatically reduce their IT backlog and quickly create enterprise-level applications for internal or external use by utilizing no-code development.

No-code development has enormous promise in the context of education and even outside of it. By 2025, 70% of new enterprise apps will be created utilizing low-code or no-code technologies, predicts Gartner. Therefore, schools and universities can raise awareness around no-code development and sensitize students on the nitty-gritty of it, to construct an educational system that is agile and in line with digital transformation and acceleration.

Educational institutes can take the automation route with no-code

For education and learning to be qualitative and collaborative, institutes must invest more time in empowering students and accelerate towards automation. By using no-code applications, they can not only automate administrative tasks but enable staff to invest more into the practical development of students rather than dealing with run of the mill tasks and mountains of paperwork.

Processes like student recruiting and evaluation, attendance monitoring, workflow management, and back-office operations can all be automated with the help of applications created using no-code platforms. Nearly no technical labour is required, and students can even create these applications as part of their project.

Just to give a few examples, mobile apps can be built to collect, manage, and review thousands of student applications in a hassle-free manner, or to trigger automatic emails or text alerts for stakeholders. Similarly, a learning management system (LMS) can be built to centralize class information, digitize attendance, and send timely feedback to students.

Educational institutes can make education more personalized and purposeful with no-code tools

The digital, individualized, and experiential learning models are the foundation of modern education. Students may find it simpler to consume a range of digital content in preferred formats with the help of no-code solutions. No-code solutions that are more cutting-edge and user-friendly can facilitate adaptive learning by proposing the optimal routes for pupils. The tool’s algorithm may create personalized lessons and explain subjects in the most effective way based on the student’s learning patterns.

By providing practical information and sparking creative faculties, educational institutes can empower young minds while putting less focus on administrative annoyances. Without any unconscious prejudice and by using automated dashboards that highlight indicators like logical thinking, quantitative ability, general awareness, EQ, etc., institutes may draw in, acquire, and onboard students.

No-code is a comprehensive technology that can cover and improve every facet of online learning. People who enjoy learning and problem-solving can be inspired to create novel solutions by it, but more importantly, it can realize and strengthen the collaborative relationship between students and teachers.

The author is vice president, marketing and evangelism at Quixy.