How education service providers are taking education to every corner of India

By Jai Decosta

The pandemic has impacted educational institutes across India which have adopted new strategies to educate children by introducing newer technologies. The Indian Ed-tech industry was one of those chosen markets that grew on a massive scale during the COVID-19 lockdown. The education industry growth is mainly driven by rising demand for personalized courses, counselling facilities and non-conventional career choices by youngsters. Moreover, Ed-tech became the most funded sector in the last two years by not only investors, the pandemic too compelled teachers, students and parents to invest heavily in ed-tech sector to safeguard their children from losing out on education.

The transition from the regular traditional education system to digital education has been very challenging. Nowadays, education content is readily available to everybody with the complete shift to online classes and the transition has been progressive and fast. The pandemic also acted as a catalyst for educational institutions to adapt to technology-enabled solutions to new teaching methodologies. Private schools, tutors, coaching centres and educators embraced digital platform during the disruption of education, paving way to a revolution in EdTech. Technology continues to advance and its integration in education expands the scope of learning and helps being future-ready. The modern-age education system in 21st century India is also seeing a new approach – learning from online education to skill-development courses, digital learning platforms, grading system as well as the use of educational technology in classrooms and a newly introduced New Education Policy.

E-learning digital platforms launched by the government to support students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds is a noteworthy initiative. But the education sector faced many hurdles during the pandemic as the focus shifted completely to Health, which needed more attention at that point of time. Fund allocations and financial support for government initiatives and policies related to education needs to go up further as it has not been sufficient for the past two years due to the pandemic.

Having said this, the current government has been more inclined towards digitization in every aspect, including education. The acknowledgement of the loss of formal education of students, especially from Government schools due to the pandemic induced lockdown and infusion of expertise of foreign universities to strengthen STEM education in the Indian education system is a welcome proposition. Also establishing digital universities at par with the global learning standards in various Indian languages will blur disparity between urban and rural education. Aggressive initiatives to promote and collaborate with private players might help the government to reduce further education loss for the students from economically challenged backgrounds.

With the current thrust to digitalization, India’s education system is expected to thrive and Edtech will be the future of education Sector in India. The growth of the edtech industry in India is expected to be driven by K12 education with focus on academics and upskilling categories. With more edtech adoption and a different outlook to education in the post COVID world, the sector can achieve bigger numbers than anticipated. Institutes are collaborating with education software development companies to digitize the classrooms and bring technology into all kinds of learning experiences. This will further enhance the use of new technologies, the training of teachers, and the modification of class organization.

Digital technology has changed the way learners consume information and approach education. The world around us is changing at a rapid pace, and schools, colleges, and educational institutions are all struggling to fasten up. Thus, the need for educational reform is higher than it ever was. Our aim should be to make education accessible and affordable and focus on its outcomes in pursuit of quality education for Indian children.

The author is founder and CEO, K12 Techno Services.