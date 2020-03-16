How edtech will get over tech hurdles

With the proliferation of smartphones, there has been a significant shift towards mobile-first solutions and products.

By Michal Borkowski

With a rise in smartphone ownership and internet access, learning has become more personalised, convenient and all-encompassing. Not everyone has access to quality academic resources at school, but more and more people have a phone in their hands; edtech is helping democratise education. At the same time, the consumer base is increasing phenomenally, paving way for opportunities not just in the academic space, but in vocational courses and skill development as well. Amidst these developments, here are some trends that show edtech industry in India will grow at an incredible rate in 2020.

With the proliferation of smartphones, there has been a significant shift towards mobile-first solutions and products. In the edtech space, mobile-first approach will become central for learner experience. There are many effective ways for mobile learning to be tapped into, which can provide consumers an enhanced experience within a short period of time. Because of this and other such factors, mobile-first learning products will explode in the country’s edtech space.

There is a massive opportunity in the vernacular content space. A report by Google India and KPMG estimated that as much as 73% of Indian internet users are going to interact in a regional language by 2021. Amid this, having an English-only approach for the platform will limit the consumer base. Thus, there is a huge scope for business in the vernacular market, and further scope for them to play a role in bridging the country’s digital divide.

Indians are more than willing to pay for digital services. Due to a rise in disposable incomes, there has been certain income elasticity towards expenditure on education-related products. This indicates how, across income levels, Indians are willing to invest in value-added online learning products and platforms. The ‘freemium’ model has also led to the rise of paid models by facilitating free trials for better decision-making on the consumers’ end.

These are some innovations and developments taking place in edtech, leading to new delivery methods, improvement in student engagement tactics, democratised access to education, personalised experiences, and more. India has a large consumer base and there are diverse categories of learners, learning modes, courses and outcomes that entrepreneurs in the edtech space, or ‘edupreneurs’, can explore. With our classrooms, workplaces and job markets changing owing to emerging technologies, edtech has become all the more relevant today, and will positively impact more and more people across the country in 2020, and beyond.

(The author is CEO & co-founder of Brainly, an edtech company)