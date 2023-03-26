How does 2023 NEET PG counseling differ from 2022?

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBE) is anticipated to release the NEET PG 2023 Scorecard. NEET PG candidates can retrieve their scorecard from the official websites, natboard.edu.in, and nbe.edu.in, as soon as it is made available. In addition, aspirants should be aware that the NEET PG Counselling 2023 procedure is anticipated to start in July.

The 2023 NEET PG exam was given on March 5th. Since the Supreme Court rejected all requests for exam postponement, the PG entrance exam was conducted without any leniency. The entrance exam attracted more than two lakh applicants.

In 2022 students knew that in the 2023 exam held by NBE students ought to be mentally prepared for counseling. This year the counseling is processing very aggressively. NEET PG students want to clear the exam and confirm their seats. Students are trying regularly to ensure their seats. Those students who are from a government basis and have a diploma have many options in their course. This year the council is performing very sincerely and monetarily. The cutoff procedure is changed this year due to the inclination that the college will only be providing to the students based on the previous and last year’s cutoff. Furthermore, this year the counseling strategy is very different from the previous year. Students find their colleges and then start counseling or else it has many defeatist effects.

Counseling advice for students by Gaurav Tyagi, founder, Career Xpert

Do proper research in terms of college before taking admission to it. Review and facilities analysis of the colleges should be done correctly. Don’t believe in consultancy agencies and agents. Counselors believe in your R&D and check the labs, OPD, IPD, and machinery, types of working of the college personally by visiting there. It will help you to find a better college for yourself.