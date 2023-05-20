By Tarun Arora,

In today’s digital age, access to information is crucial for scholars, educators and students alike. One of the most significant advancements in this field is the emergence of digital libraries, which have revolutionised the way we approach research and teaching. Digital libraries are online repositories that provide access to various types of digital content, including books, journals, articles, multimedia resources, and archival materials. These resources are often digitised versions of physical materials found in traditional libraries, museums and archives. Digital libraries are designed to enhance access to these resources, streamline research and promote collaboration.

Digital libraries are different from traditional libraries in several ways. For one, they are not bound by physical limitations such as space, time or location. They can be accessed from anywhere in the world and at any time, as long as there is an internet connection. Moreover, digital libraries offer various search and discovery tools, including keyword searches, advanced filtering, and sorting options that make finding relevant materials more efficient.

In this article, Mr Tarun Arora, CEO and Founder of Knimbus explores how digital libraries are transforming traditional research and teaching practices. Digital libraries have transformed the landscape of research and teaching in several ways, as outlined below.

Accessible and Convenient Teaching Resource

One of the most significant benefits of digital libraries is the ease of access they provide. Unlike traditional libraries, which may have limited access to specific materials, digital libraries offer open access to a wide range of digital resources. This access is particularly crucial for scholars and researchers who may be working remotely or have limited access to physical libraries.

A recent report from the Indian Ministry of Human Resource Development reveals that India has a staggering 993 universities and 39,931 colleges. The report highlights the potential benefits of implementing AI-based personalised learning systems to improve students’ access to educational resources.

Moreover, digital libraries offer convenience, as users can access materials from anywhere and at any time. This convenience is particularly useful for students who may have limited time or resources to visit physical libraries regularly.

Collaborative and Interdisciplinary Research

Digital libraries have also facilitated collaboration and interdisciplinary research. Researchers can share materials with colleagues from different institutions and collaborate on projects without the need for physical meetings. This collaboration has led to the development of new research methods and the sharing of knowledge across disciplinary boundaries.

In the Budget’23 speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasised India’s focus on boosting the “Make in India” initiative and harnessing the potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country. As part of this vision, Sitharaman proposed the establishment of centers of excellence for AI in the nation’s leading educational institutions. These centers of excellence will play a vital role in driving research and innovation in the field of AI and will help to establish India as a leader in the development and implementation of this transformative technology.

Additionally, digital libraries have enabled researchers to access materials from different fields, leading to more interdisciplinary research. This interdisciplinary research has led to new discoveries, as researchers from different fields bring unique perspectives to the table.

Sustainable and Preserved Discipline

Digital libraries have also played a crucial role in the preservation and conservation of materials. They have enabled the digitisation of materials that may be at risk of damage or loss due to age, wear and tear or natural disasters. By digitising these materials, it is ensured that these resources are preserved for future generations.

Furthermore, digital libraries allow for the dissemination of materials without the need for physical copies. This dissemination reduces the need for physical storage space, which can be expensive and impractical, particularly for large collections.

Traditional libraries require significant resources to maintain, including physical space, staffing, and materials. Digital libraries, on the other hand, have lower overhead costs and can reach a wider audience without the need for physical infrastructure.

Digital libraries are sustainable, as they reduce the need for physical materials, which can be costly to produce and dispose of. Digital libraries also reduce the carbon footprint associated with physical transportation of materials, particularly for international collaborations.

Transformative Impact of Digital Libraries

A survey conducted by OCLC, a global library cooperative, in 2021 examined the use of academic libraries during the Covid-19 pandemic. The survey revealed that academic libraries around the world have experienced a considerable rise in the use of digital resources, with e-books and online journals being the most commonly used resources.

Looking to the future, digital libraries will continue to play a critical role in advancing knowledge and understanding in our society. As technology continues to evolve, we can expect digital libraries to become even more sophisticated, offering new tools and capabilities for scholars and educators to leverage in their research and teaching. By embracing these new technologies and capabilities, scholars and educators can unlock new insights and discoveries, driving innovation and progress across a range of disciplines. Henceforth, digital libraries have revolutionised the way we approach teaching and education.

The author is CEO, founder of Knimbus. Views are personal.

