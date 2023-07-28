How CUET is reshaping India’s higher education landscape?

By Anil Nagar

Securing a seat at a college of their choice is a critical milestone for students on their academic journey. To that end, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has established itself as a game-changer in India’s higher-education landscape, revitalising the system and streamlining the process for students across the country. Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the CUET is a standardised admissions exam for multiple universities across India. This eliminates the need to sit through multiple entrance exams of varying difficulties and allows learners to target multiple institutions through one unified entrance test.

By acting as a single window opportunity for entrance examinations, CUET has created a level playing field for students nationwide, especially those from rural and remote areas of the country. Consisting of over 200 universities, including 44 central institutions, CUET has opened a wider set of pathways for learners and expanded their range of options. It has also allowed students to bypass the high expenditure in time, effort, and money that the traditional system demands. This in turn has reduced the impact of regional variations in educational systems and helped identify the most deserving candidates based purely on merit, without the impact of any external factors.

This represents a major shift from the previously enforced system. In the past, college admissions were often based solely on a student’s 12-grade scores. This led to many students losing out on the opportunity to attend the university of their dreams. With the introduction of CUET, the enormous pressure of grade 12 board exams has been reduced. Its implementation has led to university admissions being based on a combination of the CUET and board exam scores, reducing the reliance on only academic scores. This new system champions a more equitable approach, offering students an even ground to demonstrate their academic abilities.

Students appearing for the CUET examination are found to be from mixed social strata, educational board, or access to coursework. Some may come from privileged backgrounds with access to better schools and educational materials, while others may be from Tier 2 and 3 cities with limited resources that could stop them from realising their full potential. Students could also have studied from a different board that has its own syllabus and evaluation system. CUET aims to bridge this gap by providing a standardised platform where all students are evaluated based on their knowledge and skills, rather than their background or resources. Thus, allowing students to compete on an equal footing and receive fair recognition for their abilities. CUET also differs from traditional entrance exams in its structure. A focus on critical thinking and subject-matter expertise helps gauge a student’s potential and passion in specific fields. Students are allowed to select subjects based on their learnings from high school and areas of interest. By shifting the focus from a standardized series of tests to those on a set of preferred subjects, students are better motivated and equipped to perform well.



This shift in approach has a dramatic effect on the ultimate outcome of entrance exams, shifting the emphasis from rote learning in multiple subjects to critical thinking and analysis in a handful of specializations. With arbitrary cutoffs no longer the primary motivator, students can better focus on their true interests. This ultimately results in a generation of learners dedicated to their chosen field and equipped with the knowledge and training to truly make a mark in it. Another key differentiator is CUET’s holistic approach to learning. Rather than purely focusing on academic aptitude, the exam also recognises the importance of a wide array of practical skills that are integral to real-world success. These include communication, problem-solving, time management, and decision-making abilities. In this way, colleges are better able to identify well-rounded students with the talent to excel in a competitive economy.

The CUET exam today stands as a vital gateway to higher education for millions of students, offering them a second chance to turn their dreams into reality. By embracing the concept of meritocracy, it ensures that every student is provided an opportunity to succeed, regardless of their academic background or geographical location. This ultimately enables them to embark on a rewarding educational journey and become future leaders and innovators in their chosen fields.

The author is founder, CEO, Adda247.