How companies can benefit from upskilling their employees with AI and Machine learning

The Future of Work has arrived much sooner than many of us have anticipated. Today, we are living in a world that is tech-driven, and ever-developing new technologies like AI, Automation, and Big Data have bought a paradigm shift in the job markets by bringing in powerful opportunities.

Businesses across the world are responding to a high-tech future of work by upgrading their existing skills and building new capabilities to stay relevant with the times. They are increasingly adopting new technologies to grow and scale deep thinking and analysis.

Not only this, with upskilling being the new trend, millions of employees today want to learn on the job and companies are investing heavily in learning and development programmes for the

employees. Additionally, organizations are expecting their employees to constantly evolve and be multi-skilled while on the job. AI technologies in the future will help increase demand for skills insulated from automation, such as creativity, leadership, and organisational and interpersonal communication skills. AI and automation-based solutions are already contributing to the transition from analogue to digital vocational education and training (VET) systems. And keeping abreast of this new technology and its application within a business is paramount for today’s leaders.

Some Common benefits of AI and Machine Learning include:

Better, faster decision-making: The companies are harnessing the potential of AI and Machine Learning to identify their gaps and optimise these to support their growth. These capabilities are fostering a culture of new-age development within companies where employees are encouraged to solve problems with critical thinking and pursue new ideas for the overall growth of the company. All these factors are playing a vital role in ensuring better and faster decision making.

Increased operational efficiency: The new advancements in AI and Machine Learning promise

continuous development in operational excellence of new-age companies. Today, companies are at the forefront of using training and development to support the implementation and adoption of new technologies. With the help of expert teams, the companies are able to identify gaps and adopt effective and customised solutions or a mix of workplace solutions and skills products to intensify their growth.

How companies can benefit by upskilling their workforce?

All these future-oriented training and upskilling programs are utterly essential for organisations to fight the skill gap. And an upskilled and trained set of employees will create a more cross-trained workforce that will automatically translate into the enhancement of the team’s productivity. For organisations to stay relevant with the changing times and ensure productivity, keeping their employees happy and providing them with a self-improving environment is very important. Training and Upskilling programs are an investment and shows that companies care for their employees’ future. This plays a vital role in increasing their loyalty to the companies and ensures high retention rate. Upskilling is rather substantial return on a smaller investment (ROI) as it ensures not only winning the trust of the employees but further saves organisations’ time and money that they invest in replacing employees. Further, this will also help organisations to get away with the tedious process of hiring the new talent as upskilled employees may recommend the organization to others. New-age learning and development strategies to address the skill gap will help companies build cognitive capabilities, social skills, increased adaptability, and resilience in the longer run.

The author is the executive director of Deakin University.