How CBSE plans to hold Class 10, 12 board exams postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic

CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is gearing up to hold the remaining board exams as per the schedule in July later this year. The board has many challenges such as logistics, maintenance of social distancing, and attendance of students in lakhs but it believes it can pass tough test. An estimated 1.2 million students will be appearing for the Class XII board examination which has been scheduled to take place between July 1 to 15.

In order to prevent any chance of spreading of novel coronavirus, the CBSE is reportedly planning to issue a set of guidelines soon. The board is likely to ask both students and invigilators to wear face masks and carry hand sanitizers during the examination. To uphold the social distancing norms, the board will make seating arrangements so that not more than a dozen students sit in an exam hall. CBSE has also planned to ask schools and exam centers to sanitise examination halls twice- first before the start of the exam and then after the conclusion of the exam on a given day.

The overall number of candidates that will appear for a single day’s check will not exceed 400,000. Up to 1.95 lakh students sat on a single day for an examination in March before the papers were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

The maximum number of students — at least 350,000 — are likely to appear for the Class 12 business studies exam. The Hindi paper will have about 300,000 candidates taking the examination, Geography will have more than 100,000 candidates. Home Science will have about 60,000 and Sociology will have some 50,000.

This exam will also be for the students of North-West Delhi whose exams were postponed in March due to the violence in the city and the coronavirus outbreak further pushed it to July.