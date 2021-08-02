How CBSE Class XII scores were computed by the schools on the boards order

CBSE Class XII results were declared early last week

The Central Board of Secondary Examination assessed its Class XII students through an alternative evaluation scheme for not being able to hold physical exams and witnessed a pass percentage of 99.3. Astounding 5.37 per cent of the Board exam candidates secured scores of more than 95 per cent. The massive jump in pass per centage was more prominent at private schools that witnessed 88.22 per cent last year and, ten notches higher at 99.22 per cent this year. As the scores were computed at their own schools, teachers marked students generously after a difficult year.

The theory marks of each subject were computed using 40 per cent marks a student received during pre-boards and mid-term exams held by the schools during the academic session. Moreover, 30 per cent marks were taken from Class X board and 30 per cent from Class XI final exams. Class XII internal and practical markets are also taken into account.

How the schools used the 30-30-40 formula for theory marks

The schools formed Result Committees’ comprising of school principal, two teachers, two senior-most teachers of the school who evaluated students on their discretion using the formula. The performance of the student in each subject at unit tests, pre-board theory exams and mid-term were accounted for.

The committee decided if the pre-board exams should be given full weightage or equal weightage should be given to pre-board exams and mid-term exams, said the board’s tabulation policy. For the Class XI component, the computation was based on marks in respective subjects from year-end final theory exams that students wrote in 2019-20.

For the Class X component, the teachers took into account the average of the theory marks of best of three main subjects. The average was awarded to all the Class XII subjects based on theory weightage of each subject.

Final tabulation after all the calculations

Every school has its own internal assessment/practical and theoretical breakups for students have in Class XII. All the schools were asked to complete tests online and the narks have been added to the computed theory marks in each subjects. Hence 30 per cent of Class X marks were taken, 30 per cent of Class Xi and 40 per cent of Class XII were taken from theory exams held through the years.

Standardisation process that needs to be conducted

Each school moderated the marks internally to account for school label variations in making students in internal assessment of Class Xi and Class XIA historical performance reference was made using an anchor like the last three years’ board examination.

The school needs to follow a formula for the distribution of marks that spanned through the performance of the school in the specific year in a particular subject. The subject-wise assessment of the schools needs to be in the range of +/-5 obtained by a student from that school in the reference year. The overall average marks for school assessments in 2020-21 should not exceed overall average marks obtained by school by 2 marks in a reference year under consideration, the tabulation policy by the board said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has granted time to the boars to respond to a plea by a candidate concerning the computation method of assessment of private class 10 students.