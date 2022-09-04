How career in design can help students be future-ready

By Rekha Kejriwal

Far beyond the traditional apparel and product industries, the need for designing has progressed widely. Career in design has a vast scope and there is an endless demand of people who are artistic as well as friendly with new techniques of the designing world. Design is a highly evolved field that constantly requires trained and skilled people.

As per the report the design industry in India is growing at the rate of 23 to 25% annually and currently demands more than 62,000 designers for the country, out of which only 7000 are qualified designers. The opportunities and potential that the design industry in India has become wider. Different designing professionals such as Animation designer, Interior Designer, UI/UX Designer, 3D Designer, Automobile Designer, Textiles Designer, Digital Designer, Fashion Designer, and Graphic Designer are now a must-have in the upcoming fields like Automobile, IT communications, Fashion Industry, Hospitality, Retail, Media/publishing companies, education, real estate and even government.

So, if you have good insight of art to building your imagination into reality, then one can explore gripping career options in the designing field.

Sustainable Innovation:

Sustainability design aims to reduce the negative impacts on the environment. Sustainability innovations become the most important trend of industries and is the key to the future of design and thereby, plays an important role in design study for designers.

Hands on Practice in modern Designing Techniques:

Design is an ever changing field, with constantly changing techniques and trends. It is important to be handy with new technology and techniques for constantly being relevant to the time, otherwise your ideas will become old. Complex design techniques are time consuming and simple and effective techniques are like building blocks of designs. When you are handy with modern techniques and technology it makes work easy and less time consuming. It is helpful for a designer to know how to work more effectively with relatively less work.

Depth of knowledge:

Designers can bring special value to almost all aspects because depth of knowledge designates how deeply one can, understand, and be aware of what they are learning in order to attain and explain answers, outcomes, results, and solutions.

Ability to think Beyond Google:

In designing whether you are designing clothes, products or home, everyone faces challenges to create something new and different, practitioners seek to understand a product or service’s end user for that they have to use problem- Solving approach. Sometimes one needs to think out of the box which is not available on google. You need to think beyond google and generate some new and original ideas. Society has long cherished the ability to think beyond the ordinary.

Life Skills and Workforce Preparation:

To prepare for the future generation, students need a holistic education that includes practical vocational skills, communication strategies, and leadership development. Life skills have really already begun and it needs an hour to train students with both new and soft skills that help them to cope with work pressure and build a strong leadership ability to deal with and express ideas in new ways. Also, Life skills navigate life’s opportunities and challenges with grace and resilience.

The author of this article is academic director, Academy of Fashion and Art (AFA). Views expressed are personal.