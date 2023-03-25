How can technology entrepreneurship education in India shape the next generation to build a better future?

By K. A. Alagarsamy

Technology Entrepreneurship Education teaches individuals how to create and run successful technology-based businesses. It combines both technological and entrepreneurial skills, helping students develop the technical skills necessary to build and innovate new products or services, as well as the business acumen needed to turn those innovations into profitable ventures.

The goal is to help students learn how to identify and capitalise on business opportunities in the technology sector, as well as how to navigate the challenges and uncertainties that come with starting and growing a business.

B-Schools Vs Entrepreneurship Education

When we discuss Entrepreneurship Education, it is quite natural to compare it with Business Schools. Entrepreneurship Education and Business Schools both focus on teaching skills related to starting and running businesses, but there are some key differences between the two.

Entrepreneurship Education is generally more focused on teaching individuals how to develop innovative ideas and turn them into successful businesses. It emphasizes creativity, risk-taking, and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Entrepreneurship Education often involves hands-on learning experiences.

On the other hand, Business Schools typically offer a more traditional approach to business education, with a focus on developing a broad range of business skills, such as accounting, marketing, management and finance.

Another key difference between Entrepreneurship Education and Business Schools is their target audience. Entrepreneurship Education is often aimed at individuals who are interested in starting their own businesses, while Business Schools are designed for individuals who are looking to pursue careers in business, whether as managers, consultants, or executives.

Entrepreneurship Education and Business Schools both provide valuable skills and knowledge related to starting and running businesses, but they differ in their approach, focus and target audience.

Role of Educational Institutes – Engineers to Entrepreneurs

Universities and Educational Institutions play an important role in the rapidly evolving role of society. For the formation of new businesses and technological advancements, they must foster a collaborative environment.

Engineering Colleges across India churn out over 15 lakh techies every year, and the number of job seekers keep on increasing every year. Its high time to convert output of potential Engineers into Entrepreneurs. Educational Institutions needs to start programs and courses to provide Entrepreneurship Education.

There are several reasons why Entrepreneurship Education is important, particularly at the college level:

Promoting innovation: Technology Entrepreneurship Education encourages students to develop innovative solutions to real-world problems.

Fostering entrepreneurship: India has a large population of young people who are interested in starting their own businesses. Technology Entrepreneurship Education can help to foster entrepreneurship skills and provide students with the tools they need to start and grow successful businesses.

Contributing to economic growth: Entrepreneurship has been identified as a key driver of economic growth in India. By promoting technology Entrepreneurship Education, Educational Institutions can help to create a more entrepreneurial culture and contribute to the Country’s economic development.

Encouraging social impact: Many technology startups are focused on creating social impact, such as addressing issues related to healthcare, education, and poverty alleviation. By providing students with education and training in technology entrepreneurship, colleges can help to promote social entrepreneurship and encourage students to create businesses that have a positive impact on society.

Push for technology Entrepreneurship Education in India

In line with the idea of imparting technology-based Entrepreneurship Education, some universities have developed technical curricula to help graduates / engineering students to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset. In India, educational institutes like the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII – Ahmedabad), Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), to name a few, promotes entrepreneurship through education, training and Industry participation.

Furthermore, Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) 2.0, a scheme by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Government of India, encourages tech entrepreneurship by providing financial and technical assistance to incubators supporting ICT startups primarily engaged in emerging technologies like IoT, AI, Blockchain, Robotics, etc.

The outcome

By providing students with the knowledge and skills they need to start and grow successful businesses, Educational Institutions can play a major role in creating a more vibrant and entrepreneurial society. The Educational Institutions should involve experienced entrepreneurs, industry professionals and include opportunities for students to work on real-world projects and interact with successful entrepreneurs.

Overall, technology Entrepreneurship Education in India has the potential to shape the next generation and build a better future for the Country by encouraging innovation, fostering entrepreneurship, contributing to economic growth, and encouraging social impact.

The author is Director of Consortium for Technical Education (CTE). Views are personal.