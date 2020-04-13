How can global colleges recruit?

By Sumeet Jain

With the WHO declaring Covid-19 as a pandemic, the disruption to international education industry has bee huge. Here are some ways in which universities can make international recruitment easier without travelling.

Webinars: These provide access to a diverse pool of students from the comfort and safety of your office/home. Webinars are essential if you are looking for a niche audience spread over diverse geography.

Online Communities: The presence of a strong online community makes it easy for a university to engage with students.

Using social media: It is a great tool for universities targeting global students.

Online Interview: While many universities fly their faculties for the interviews, I always suggest that with an effective technology, conducting online interviews is a great way. You have more bandwidth and cater to more students.

Virtual fairs: You can have many more representatives participating in a virtual fair compared to what you may have at an in-person fair. Students from various geographies can be reached out at home.

The author is co-founder, Yocket(platform for students planning to study abroad)