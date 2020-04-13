How can global colleges recruit?

Webinars provide access to a diverse pool of students from the comfort and safety of your office/home. Webinars are essential if you are looking for a niche audience spread over diverse geography.
By Sumeet Jain
With the WHO declaring Covid-19 as a pandemic, the disruption to international education industry has bee huge. Here are some ways in which universities can make international recruitment easier without travelling.
Webinars: These provide access to a diverse pool of students from the comfort and safety of your office/home. Webinars are essential if you are looking for a niche audience spread over diverse geography.
Online Communities: The presence of a strong online community makes it easy for a university to engage with students.
Using social media: It is a great tool for universities targeting global students.
Online Interview: While many universities fly their faculties for the interviews, I always suggest that with an effective technology, conducting online interviews is a great way. You have more bandwidth and cater to more students.
Virtual fairs: You can have many more representatives participating in a virtual fair compared to what you may have at an in-person fair. Students from various geographies can be reached out at home.
The author is co-founder, Yocket(platform for students planning to study abroad)
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.