How can exams be held if schools, colleges shut, asks Maharashtra minister Uday Samant

he minister had on Saturday said that a six-member committee headed by Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor of Mumbai University, has been formed to give recommendations about how to conduct examinations.
Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Sunday said that although the Centre’s Unlock guidelines say that schools and colleges will remain shut till September 30, the UGC wants the final year exams to be conducted by that time. Upholding the UGC decision to conduct final year examinations, the Supreme Court had on Friday said that these
students can not be promoted without exams.
“How can examinations be held by September 30 if schools and colleges are closed. What exactly should the state
governments and students do?” Samant asked in a tweet. The Higher and Technical Education Minister said that
the committee of vice chancellors, which met on Sunday, will submit its report to the state government on Monday.
- Flying to India for NEET amid COVID-19 risk stressful, impractical: Aspirants in Gulf nations
- PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Teachers will play crucial role in bringing benefits of New Education Policy to students
- NEET exam 2020: 2 weeks to go; detail preparation plan to crack the exams—essential tips and strategies
The minister had on Saturday said that a six-member committee headed by Dr Suhas Pednekar, vice chancellor of
Mumbai University, has been formed to give recommendations about how to conduct examinations. The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued Unlock 4 guidelines, as per which, schools, colleges and other educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students till September 30, with some relaxations for students
of classes 9 to 12.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.