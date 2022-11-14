How can an online degree create an impact and generate employment in India?

By Ajit Chauhan



Education is one of the major pillars of our economy. Like all others, the education sector evolved with the pandemic outbreak as digital adoption witnessed a surge. Consequently, virtual tutoring and remote learning solutions were introduced that helped bridge the learning gaps in the curriculum, with physical classrooms taking a backseat. During this time, the online learning mode’s ubiquity also improved the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER). The (GER) in higher education saw an uptick from 26.3% in 2018-19 to 27.1 % in FY2021, with online classrooms boosting accessibility.

The pandemic not only catalyzed the ed-tech segment’s growth but branched out its newer sectors based on technology (video-assisted remote learning, immersive learning, and on-demand learning) and educational level (Pre-K, K-12, higher education, and workforce). As the situation is now resuming normalcy, the online learning market continues to witness rapid growth. It is projected to be valued at $2.28 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 20%. In the wake of this growth, online degrees are also growing significantly. They are now considered an ideal alternative for classroom learning and occupy an important position in students’ educational trajectories. Due to the University Grant Commission’s efforts, online degrees today hold the same value as those secured from traditional methods. This move is ensuring that people continue to opt for online degrees and helping in generating new employment opportunities in software engineering, technical architecture, product management, course design, etc.



Online degrees: A pivotal step in student’s career trajectory



Online learning is becoming the new norm in today’s times. It is due to online degrees that education is reaching even remote locations and has become an anytime, anywhere concept for everyone keen to learn. Whether you are a working professional aiming for better career prospects, a fresher on the lookout for jobs, an entrepreneur willing to upskill yourself, or a homemaker who is passionate about pursuing further studies, online degrees are your go-to solution.

Students enroll in online degrees because the courses boost their professional journey in a myriad of ways. Here’s how:

Accessibility



The increasing internet penetration and the 5G rollout in India (expected to reach over 55% by 2025) are expected to increase the accessibility of online education. Today, with just a device and internet connectivity, students from remote areas can pursue higher education easily and pursue their passions. Since everything happens digitally, right from admission and classes to assignment submissions, conducting exams, and procurement of degrees, students at a pan-India level have easy access to education.



The availability of online UG and PG courses

People willing to go the extra mile for their career growth have the option of both UG and PG/Master’s online degrees. As per industry reports, more than 50 universities in India offer 120 UG, 229 PG, and two PG Diploma courses online. The core USPs of online degrees are convenience and flexibility. People who manage multiple things – home, education, and work – usually opt for such courses as they allow students to study at their pace and from their homes.



Progress in the professional journey



While pursuing online degrees, they have the corresponding industry experience that further elevates their career growth. These courses provide hands-on learning along with personalized mentorship by industry leaders. With the online degrees’ immersive learning pedagogy, interactive content, and career services assistance, students are better equipped to grab relevant opportunities and progress in their professional journey.



Competitive edge



Pursuing an online degree while on the job shows your commitment towards your career and eagerness to upskill yourself. Organizations prefer hiring talent that can seamlessly manage both education and job as such candidates are better prepared for the on-ground realities and possess the ability to cope with ever-changing scenarios. This way, they have a competitive edge over the other candidates in the talent pool, especially with the competition growing fierce every day.



Transformation of students into job-ready professionals



Online degrees teach relevant subjects aligned with the present scenario. Apart from theoretical knowledge, their curriculum encompasses practical learning and imparting soft skills. Through these courses, students learn time management, professional code of conduct, workplace ethics, teamwork, decision-making, and analytical thinking. Shaping the students holistically, these courses transform them into industry-ready professionals.

To sum up



With renowned universities offering online degrees in UG and PG courses, more students even in the remotest locations, gradually have access to quality education. This way online degrees will play a pivotal role in supporting governments aspirations to reach 50% GER in higher education by 2035.



Additionally, online degrees have become a more feasible way of fast-tracking one’s career growth. The government’s effort to recognize their value as traditional degrees is vital in increasing their availability and popularity. As more students enroll in online degrees, the need for tech-savvy talent and domain experts will increase, thereby enhancing employability in the country.

(The author is Chairman, Amity University Online. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)