How British Council, Tata Trusts, Maharashtra Government aim to improve English education of 1.5 million students through ‘TEJAS’

Teachers from across 36 districts are being trained in English language skills as part of ‘TEJAS’. (Express photo)

The British Council and Tata Trusts have teamed up with the Maharashtra government in order to provide training to over 51,000 Maharashtra State Govt School teachers. This partnership has taken place in order to improve the quality of English education of 1.5 million government school students. Teachers from across 36 districts in the state are being trained in English language skills as part of ‘TEJAS’, which is a tripartite teacher training project. As a result of this partnership project, over 1.5 million are set to benefit from the improved English Language teaching methods by 2021.

What is project TEJAS?

Tejas is a project that represents a transition of the traditional model of teacher training to a more sustainable internally supported approach. It promotes holistic professional development through communities of practice. This project focuses on primary teachers in government schools in Maharashtra and it will take place over a period of 5 years. The project was piloted from 2016 to 2019 in 9 districts of Maharashtra after which the success of the same was scaled up to the rest of the state.

Ashish Shelar, Minister of School Education, Sports and Youth Welfare of Maharashtra while talking on the occasion of the launch of TEJAS said, “I am pleased with the positive impact of this unique partnership between Government of Maharashtra, Tata Trusts and British Council in terms of enhancing teacher’s curriculum delivery capacities and improving student learning outcomes. Our State Government strives to provide the best of learning and development facilities to our dedicated teachers.”

Helen Silvester, Director West India, British Council said, “I am thrilled to launch the ‘Tejas Stories of Change’ book today. I have been really moved to see the stories of those who have benefitted through this project. Working together with the Government of Maharashtra and Tata Trusts has been an incredibly rewarding and inspiring experience. Our classroom observations in 2018 show that over 75 per cent of observed teachers used more English language and more interactive and learning-centred techniques than at the start of the project, results which support the recommendations of the New Education Policy.”