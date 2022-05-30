How BNPL financing can transform learning

By Varun Chopra

In India, the cultural setup dictates that parents bear the burden of their children’s education (85% of education expenditure is borne by parents), at least until graduation. This can put a strain on some parents as many educational institutions follow a lump-sum fee structure. The pandemic has aggravated the situation, with households facing reduced cash flows and tightened budgets.

With the digitisation wave in education begetting additional costs, learning costs are increasing, as substantiated by the NSSO 2021, which notes that education is becoming unaffordable for many working people.

The penetration of education financing is just 10-15% for school fees, test-prep and upskilling segments, with most traditional education lenders focusing solely on the study-abroad market. There is a massive opportunity lying dormant here as the addressable market for this segment is 422 million students, comprising majorly of K12 with 270 million students, test prep of 133 million students and upskilling of 19 million students.

BNPL in education

An alternative is ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL), which offers flexible payment options not only for tuition fees, but also for other educational needs. Like any other product or service purchase via BNPL, the application of this model is the same in education. It allows learners to pay their fees in instalments over a stipulated period of time at low or zero interest with no collateral in most cases, becoming a short-term, flexible loan. As compared to traditional financing options like education loans that require physical presence at bank branches, months of processing, in addition to expenses like processing fees, interest rates or deductions, BNPL loans are processed online in a day or two with no hidden costs. These not only aid in reducing month-on-month financial burden on parents, but also help facilitate economic development of the country, by making spending on education more affordable.

The pandemic led to a surge in upskilling courses as well as edtech platforms providing such courses. BNPL can be a viable financing option for those who want to pursue upskilling courses but are either new to credit or don’t have a stellar credit history. A 2021 AWS study showed that in the US 25% of students said they were ‘very or extremely’ interested in BNPL for education. This can be attributed to the younger cohort’s willingness to explore new products across categories, coupled with a distrust of legacy financial institutions.

A key driver of the popularity of online courses in India has been lower cost, as compared to traditional college courses. A study by KPMG titled ‘Online Education in India: 2021’ stated that 48% of students pay through instalments for such courses. Credit card penetration in India is at an abysmal 3%, and therefore BNPL, which is flexible with no extra expenses, comes as a great option for a generation that demands credit access but is card-averse. In BNPL, companies rely on non-traditional data like bill payment history and bank transaction records to establish the creditworthiness of borrowers.

A combination of these factors has led to BNPL emerging as a sustainable solution to education financing in the country. BNPL, or I must say ‘study now, pay later’, is here to stay.

The author is co-founder & CEO, Eduvanz, a digital fintech NBFC. Views are personal

