How BITSoM’s WAW programmes have been designed to redefine traditional MBA courses

Gone are the days when companies favoured candidates with Masters of Business Administration (MBA) degrees. Infact businesses now look for Intelligence Quotient (IQ), and more importantly, Emotional Intelligence (EQ), among candidates. They should be able to understand and establish a link between different domains such as social, business, technical among others. “After discussing and analysing these aspects with industry bodies, BITSoM has introduced ‘Winning at the Workplace (WAW) programmes within the regular MBA curriculum,” Ranjan Banerjee, Dean, BIT School of management (BITSoM) told FE Education online.

BITSoM was founded in January 2021 and currently offers a two-year MBA programme launched in July 2021. In its first academic year, the institute claimed to have had 138 students and expects a similar number of students for its second academic year which will start from July 2022. Banerjee further shared that a new campus for the institute spread over 60 acres of land is under construction. “With the new campus we aim to double our existing student batch size and introduce new MBA programmes.”

WAW programmes are mandatory for all MBA students and there are a total of 36 programmes, 18 in each year. The institute claimed that the programmes are designed on three dimensions – – to prepare leaders for tomorrow, self awareness, understanding the link between business and society and technology. “Within these programmes, there is a course on expression to theatre which teaches students to become aware of their body language along with courses on whole brain learning and critical thinking,” Banerjee explained.

The institute claims that WAW programmes such as courses on self awareness, politanomics (politics and economics) and Indian constitution helps develop ability in its students to think in a structured way for various problems across sectors. Banerjee added that along with holistic courses, these programmes consist of technology courses such as data science, data visualisation among others. “The course on network science makes students understand the science behind LinkedIn and LinkedIn profiles and how those networks work,” he said.

Furthermore, the institute plans to introduce new courses on system thinking and artificial intelligence this year. Additionally, BITSoM plans to launch short term executive programmes to cater professionals.

