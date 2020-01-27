How artificial intelligence will change HR in 2020

Companies will also increase investment in upskilling their workforce by introducing advanced learning modules and even collaborating with other companies for training.

By Shirin Salis

As technology is evolving, so is work culture. With the rise of the gig economy and decentralised workspaces, employees are beginning to look for meaningful work experiences. This year, HR will step back and invest in solutions that enhance employee experience, going beyond looking at just productivity and efficiency.

Seamless learning & development: Companies will invest in micro-learning models, AI assistants who could recommend modules or answer questions, and a platform that connects employees with mentors within the organisation. Companies will also increase investment in upskilling their workforce by introducing advanced learning modules and even collaborating with other companies for training. Managing user-generated content is a big focus for many companies, and curating existing open source content like TED and YouTube is on the rise.

AI to streamline HR processes: AI would be able to help recruiters screen and summarise resumes to fit job descriptions in an unbiased manner. AI chatbots can also be used to answer questions on company policies, assist in navigating through tasks like letters or applying for leave, or helping employees understand tax implications by various combinations of the company’s flexible benefit plans. AI-driven processes provide companies with more data to be able to understand employee behaviour and accordingly make decisions on hiring, engagement, policies and enhancing culture.

Investment in HR tech to continue: Cloud-based employee experience platforms will offer better employee experience, real-time data and better insights. Well-being is also going tech with AI tools and platforms. Apart from bots, NLP (Natural Language Processing) will support HR in making better decisions through the employee life cycle from hiring to engagement to training.

Diversity and inclusion: Practices to become a more diverse workspace will remain a focus area this year and beyond. The epitome of the modern world lies in diversity. Workforce talent is a competitive advantage for companies, and when employees feel ‘included’, it builds a virtuous cycle of success. Companies would, therefore, focus on either introducing impactful solutions or sustaining previous initiatives to ensure a lasting impact.

The author is vice-president, HR, Ingersoll Rand India. Views are personal