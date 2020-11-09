How are Indian Universities paving the way to deliver global education?

India is all set to become a favored education destination for Indian and foreign students.

The Indian Education system is among the largest in the world. According to government data, we have more than 800 universities and approximately 20 million students at present. This itself talks about the depth of academic responsibility India shares with the world, though there is a “perception-based” mismatch in terms of India’s education offering capabilities. India is only second to China in terms of international student enrollment in schools across the globe. Even though the quality of education has improved impressively, backed by the experiences in the past many applicants get suggestions to opt for universities abroad for quality education and exposure. According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, 753,000 Indian students were studying abroad in 2019, while just 48,000 foreign students come to India each year. There is a need to highlight the fact that things have changed in India and the education system is now capable of providing world-class education. Except to explore the locations abroad, most of the reasons can be argued to favor staying back in the homeland and study.

The Vibrant and Diverse Education System:

Going against the popular perception that we only have world-class Tech and Medical Education Institutions, Indian universities now provide a wide variety of quality courses to their students. Be it Journalism, Hospitality, or Sports, the Indian Education system is now capable of giving an in-depth understanding of multidisciplinary courses. Niche specializations in some of the most contemporary and unconventional fields like entertainment, psychology, filmmaking, and public policy which were rare offerings in the past are now widely accepted and put forward by the universities in the country.

Infrastructure and Tech support:

The past decade saw a rise in new universities with sophisticated technologies, equipment, and infrastructure. Support facilities like labs with quality equipment, access to global research work and faculties, have made the universities efficient to deliver an education of International level. The pandemic also did a litmus test for the universities in India and checked on their capabilities to adapt the technology for teaching methods. More than 200 universities in India were able to execute their academic calendars as per the schedule. They could adapt to the new normal and deliver quality education flawlessly. This could only be possible due to the availability of Infrastructure and Technology.

The focus is not just academic as these new and large campuses provide plenty of activities, sports, and clubs for students to participate, and explore new fields. This also adds to our capabilities to provide a quality living experience and overall campus life for the students.

Globalization and Information Flow:

Global collaborations with international universities are helping India develop the atmosphere of cross-learning through faculty and student exchange opportunities. Another new and innovative concept of Education Tourism is encouraging academicians to visit and take cues from schools and universities across the globe and bring positive and modern updates to the established system of education in India. This facilitates high-quality awareness in the academic standing of our student community on various International platforms. Furthermore, it leads to the flow and exchange of the latest ideas, coming from a diverse set of academic communities. Through this, not only will the growth be academic but will also work on the rise in cultural knowledge, adding to the establishment of a better society that understands (and thereby accepts) diversities.

Quality Research Opportunities:

With world-class Infra, tech, and teaching support, Indian Universities are now providing an outstanding environment for excellence in Research and Development in all disciplines. These research activities are capable of stimulating creativity, critical thinking by developing and supporting highly-skilled researchers. According to a report published, the number of patents filed by Indian universities increased by more than 20% between 2015-2016 and 2019-2020 taking innovation to a new high in India. Schemes such as STARS, IMPRESS, IMPRINT, PMRF, SPARC, STRIDE were implemented. This helped in promoting India-centric research projects that are inter-disciplinary and transnational in their outcome. Development of various Incubation Cell & Research Centers within universities projects the recent impetus to the research ecosystem.

As per the published information, Indian students spend 10 to 20 times more on universities abroad that are not top universities. This is not at all an intelligent decision making process, especially when we compare the value for money education that some elite Indian universities can provide. With the implementation of NEP 2020, internships opportunities, exchange programs, and quality jobs, India is all set to become a favored education destination for Indian and foreign students.

