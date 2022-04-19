How are 3D assets, AR and VR helping in the evolution of the ed-tech sector

By Yuvraj Krishan Sharma

The COVID-19 pandemic has compelled millions of students to learn remotely, giving educational technology (ed-tech) and online education a further boost. In addition, the shift to online and hybrid learning underlined the importance of teaching tools like augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 3D learning.

These new-age technologies have positively impacted and enhanced students’ learning experience since they did not require them to be restrained to a physical location to learn. India’s fast digital transformation has shown exponential growth in the Indian Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market which was valued at $1.83 billion in FY2020 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 38.29% through FY2027.

Due to their immersive nature, capacity to transmit knowledge in new and engaging ways, and potential to deliver virtual experiences that can alleviate barriers due to cost or distance, AR/VR technologies are a promising addition to the ed-tech industry.

Makes learning enjoyable

AR/VR makes learning more fun and accessible and improves cooperation and capacities. Furthermore, it makes lessons less exhausting by allowing students to use hands-on learning methodologies to boost engagement, improve the learning experience, and help students acquire and practise new skills.

Encourages self-learning without any distractions

The AR/VR headgear reduces external distractions and allows learners to focus on the virtual learning activity itself. Learners can use their smartphones instead of an expensive headset. AR/VR learning augments a live view with digital elements or visuals that users can see through the clear lenses of their smart glasses or smartphones. For example, image recognition or recognition-based AR/VR overlays digital things on top of markers in the actual environment that the camera identifies.

Makes visualisation of complex topic, location and objects easy

Several complicated and tricky concepts, such as understanding the molecular structures in chemistry, anatomical notions in biology, space phenomena, or intricate abstract themes, are challenging to explain or visualise in a classroom. It is difficult for children to grasp and remember how they may seem and function. However, e-learning such study concepts with 3D and AR makes them much easier since learners can witness a rich, dynamic experience that merges the actual and virtual worlds. AR and VR help convey knowledge through vibrant, realistic 3D models and effectively communicate concepts or abilities.

Learners interact with content and practise complex concepts in real-time

Since the traditional educational system focuses on theory rather than practice, learners often forget the concepts they get taught in class. AR and VR applications, on the other hand, encourage active learning by allowing students to interact with content and practise in real-time. Such hands-on experience improves understanding, promotes knowledge recall, strengthens retention, stimulates learners’ motivation, and raises their level of involvement. Therefore, it would be correct to state that one lesson may successfully replace dozens of traditional ones in the virtual world in several cases. Moreover, VR can enable students or anybody interested in learning more about history or geography by transporting them to remote or no longer existing sites.

Contribution of immersive learning in K-12 education

Immersive solutions are gaining popularity among K-12 instructors and administrators because of their unique features. AR/VR systems can either supplement, partially replace, or completely replace traditional classroom instruction. The most popular application in K-12 settings is to improve classroom experiences. Teachers, for example, can use AR to guide students through immersive virtual field excursions and exhibits or allow them to engage and interact with 3D objects. On the other hand, schools are turning to AR/VR solutions for mixed and distance learning.

3D assets, AR and VR, are a boon for the Indian ed-tech sector and are here to stay. The usage of AR and VR in education is helping millions of students in India and worldwide alleviating the problem by making the learning process more entertaining.

Students today are fascinated by technology and gadgets. Therefore, students who get fully immersed in VR devices will no longer be glancing at their mobile phones. When a teacher does something unique in class, students today want to be a part of the discussion and the learning process since they can use their favourite gadgets, and active engagement ensures complete focus from learners.

The author is co-founder and CPO, KOMPANIONS.

