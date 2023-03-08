How AI enabled education gives real insight to the thinking abilities to students

By N. Madhuri Parti

In the digital age, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a ubiquitous technology, transforming various industries, including education. With AI-enabled education, students can experience a personalized learning journey that is tailored to their individual strengths and weaknesses. Educators can now utilize machine learning algorithms to analyze student data and derive insights into their thinking abilities, ultimately revolutionizing the way we learn.

AI-enabled education provides educators with invaluable insights into student performance. By analyzing vast amounts of data, AI can identify patterns in students’ learning processes, which can inform tailored content delivery. This, in turn, helps students to learn in ways that are best suited to their individual learning style. Additionally, AI can identify where students are struggling and provide them with the resources necessary to overcome obstacles in their learning journey.

AI can also monitor student progress in real-time, providing teachers with the ability to intervene and support students quickly. By doing so, AI can ensure that students receive the attention and assistance they need to stay on track and reach their full potential. With this technology, educators can identify students who may not speak up when they are struggling, which can prevent the development of more significant problems down the line.

Another benefit of AI-enabled education is that it can identify gaps in the curriculum. With the ability to analyze vast amounts of data, AI can identify where students are struggling and refine the curriculum accordingly. Educators can use this information to tailor their teaching methods to the needs of their students, ultimately resulting in a more effective learning experience.

AI can also help improve student engagement. With AI-powered interactive learning experiences, students can enjoy a more immersive and enjoyable learning journey. Educators can use AI to provide personalized recommendations for students, which are based on their interests and learning style. This, in turn, ensures that students remain engaged throughout the learning process.

AI-enabled education can improve student retention rates. By analyzing student data, AI can identify factors that contribute to student success, such as the most effective teaching methods, and utilize that information to improve retention rates. This can include providing students with additional resources and creating personalized learning experiences that cater to their individual needs.

AI-enabled education is a transformative technology that has the potential to revolutionize the way we learn. Through the use of machine learning algorithms, AI can provide educators with invaluable insights into student performance, monitor progress in real-time, identify gaps in the curriculum, improve student engagement, and ultimately improve retention rates. As AI technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative solutions that improve the education system and provide students with the tools they need to succeed.

The author is Academic Advisor of Cyboard School. Views are personal.